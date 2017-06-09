Michael Feinstein – Interlochen Arts Festival – July 6, 2017



Five-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein is arguably best-known as a singer whose penchant for crooning the classics of the Great American Songbook has garnered him critical praise and a legion of devoted followers. However, his acumen as a historian, author, archivist and expert on this music is equally as important and allows him an insight into the heart, soul and creation of each timeless song. From Gershwin to Sinatra and back again, Feinstein’s voice, style and intelligence give each tune a special place in his powerful performances.

Referred to as “The Ambassador of the The Great American Songbook,” singer and musical historian Michael Feinstein has built a career over the last 30 years bringing the music created in the 1930s-60s to audiences around the world. With five Grammy Award nominations, as well as several Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series, his sold-out concerts around the globe, his appearances at venues like The White House, Buckingham Palace, Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall and Sydney Opera House—Feinstein’s work as an educator and archivist define him as one of the most important musical forces of our time.

July 6, 2017 – 8:00pm

Ticket price(s):$55 Platinum, $50 Gold, $45 Silver, $38 Bronze

Kresge Auditorium

