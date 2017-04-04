Mission Point Resort – Purple Pig Roast – June 10 & 17, 2017

Mission Point Resort celebrates Mackinac Island’s Famous Lilac Festival with the Purple Pig Roast.
Enjoy delicious food along with lilac lemonade, lilac inspired cocktails, and craft beer flights.
Live music. Located on the spectacular waterfront lawn at Mission Point’s Bistro on the Greens.
Saturdays, June 10 and June 17, 1-4 PM
Bistro on the Greens, Mission Point
Cost: $25
Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards Poll is now live and we're excited to share that Mission Point is included! Votes can be cast until July 1st, 2017. Simply click on the link below and search for Mission Point after you register. Happy voting! ... See MoreSee Less
2017 Readers' Choice Awards
cntraveler.comChoose a category and tell us what you loved (or didn't). Then invite your friends. The more you vote, and the more you share, the more chances you'll have to win our Grand Prize cruise for two!
Celebrate National Bicycle Month and Mackinac Island’s primary mode of transportation with the Mission Point Tweed Ride, ‘Lakeside Ride with a Bit of Style’ May 13, 2017.
The two mile ride includes a parade through downtown historic Mackinac Island and a quick jaunt to beautiful Arch Rock in Mackinac Island Historic State Park. Antique bikes and vintage or traditional British cycling attire, particularly tweed are encouraged. Following the ride cyclists and fans are invited to Mission Point’s Round Island Bar and Grill for awards presented by Dubarry of Ireland.The event is free and open to all.
For more information visit www.missionpoint.com/mackinac-island-resort-offers or call 800.833.7711 to book your Tweed Ride package! ... See MoreSee Less
It's almost Bride Season! Contact kbrew@missionpoint.com for more information about having your special day at Mission Point. ... See MoreSee Less
Coming soon to Chianti! ... See MoreSee Less
