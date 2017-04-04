Mission Point Resort – Purple Pig Roast – June 10 & 17, 2017

Celebrate National Bicycle Month and Mackinac Island’s primary mode of transportation with the Mission Point Tweed Ride, ‘Lakeside Ride with a Bit of Style’ May 13, 2017.



The two mile ride includes a parade through downtown historic Mackinac Island and a quick jaunt to beautiful Arch Rock in Mackinac Island Historic State Park. Antique bikes and vintage or traditional British cycling attire, particularly tweed are encouraged. Following the ride cyclists and fans are invited to Mission Point’s Round Island Bar and Grill for awards presented by Dubarry of Ireland.The event is free and open to all.



For more information visit www.missionpoint.com/mackinac-island-resort-offers or call 800.833.7711 to book your Tweed Ride package!