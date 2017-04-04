News Up North

Mission Point Resort – Purple Pig Roast – June 10 & 17, 2017

Purple Pig RoastMission Point Resort celebrates Mackinac Island’s Famous Lilac Festival with the Purple Pig Roast.

Enjoy delicious food along with lilac lemonade, lilac inspired cocktails, and craft beer flights.

Live music. Located on the spectacular waterfront lawn at Mission Point’s Bistro on the Greens.

Saturdays, June 10 and June 17, 1-4 PM
Bistro on the Greens, Mission Point
Cost: $25

