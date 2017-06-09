Nagata Shachu – Interlochen Arts Festival – July 15, 2017



Nagata Shachu is a professional Japanese taiko drumming and music group taking the unmistakable sound of this ancient Asian art form to new heights. The group of highly skilled musicians is known for presenting mesmerizing and heart-pounding performances with its use of the traditional Japanese drum (taiko), bamboo flutes, gongs, woodblocks and the three-stringed shamisen.

Nagata Shachu, based in Toronto, Canada, has enthralled audiences with its performances of the Japanese drum (taiko) since its formation in 1998. The group has toured widely throughout Canada, the US, Italy and the Middle East, performing in major theatres, concert halls and festivals.

While rooted in the folk drumming traditions of Japan, the ensemble’s principal aim is to rejuvenate this ancient art form by producing innovative and exciting music that seeks to create a new voice for the taiko. Taking its name from founder Kiyoshi Nagata and the Japanese word ‘shachu’ meaning ‘group,’ Nagata Shachu has become renowned for its exacting, physically demanding and energetic performances on the taiko, as well as for its diverse repertoire. Their playing is the combination of unbounded spirit and passion with the highest levels of musicianship and discipline.

July 15, 2017 – 8:00pm

Ticket price(s):All Seats $37

Kresge Auditorium

