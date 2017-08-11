Northport Wine and Craft Beer Festival – August 12, 2017



Each year we celebrate the bounty of area vintners and brewers with the Northport Wine and Craft Beer Festival.

Our festival is our own special summer party showcasing area wineries and breweries. Join us from 1-6 in Haserot Park.

Coming for the dog parade? No problem. We’re Michigan’s only dog-friendly wine festival.

Featuring- BIG BOSS BAND

GENERAL ADMISSION $15 PRE SALE, $20 AT THE DOOR

Visit Northport Wine Festival Website

