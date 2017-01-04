Petoskey Restaurant Week – October 21 – 28, 2016
Enjoy your favorite restaurants and discover new ones at an affordable price.
The best restaurants of Petoskey and Bay Harbor have joined forces for this special culinary event!
Here’s how it works:
Three course menus for $25 for dinner and $15 for lunch with some establishments offering
two for one pricing.
Restaurant Week happens twice a year – save the date!
May 20-27, 2016
Visit Petoskey Restaurant Week Website >>>>
Petoskey Restaurant Week On Facebook
Below are the latest postings from the Petoskey Restaurant Week Page On Facebook.
Petoskey Restaurant Week updated their cover photo. ... See MoreSee Less
It was a fantastic week of dining! Join us again in May and October of 2017! ... See MoreSee Less
Time is running out! Petoskey Restaurant Week is going on now until Friday, October 28! It's time to discover 11 amazing Restaurants featuring 3-course lunches for $15 and 3-course dinners for $25, with some establishments offering 2 for 1 options! Check out all the menus at www.petoskeyrestaurantweek.com! ... See MoreSee Less
Kathy AdelaineVintage has short rib beef taco's, wedge salad, and chocolate ganache. Three course for $15 and is yummy.3 months ago · 1
Petoskey Restaurant Week is going on now until Friday, October 28! Choose from 11 amazing Restaurants featuring 3-course lunches for $15 and 3-course dinners for $25, with some establishments offering 2 for 1 options! Check out all the menus at www.petoskeyrestaurantweek.com! ... See MoreSee Less
It all starts this Friday! Petoskey Restaurant Week is Friday, October 21 through Friday, October 28! Choose from 11 amazing Restaurants featuring 3-course lunches for $15 and 3-course dinners for $25, with some establishments offering 2 for 1 options! Check out all the menus at www.petoskeyrestaurantweek.com! ... See MoreSee Less
Visit Petoskey Restaurant Week On Facebook >>>
