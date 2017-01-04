Petoskey Restaurant Week – October 21 – 28, 2016

Enjoy your favorite restaurants and discover new ones at an affordable price.

The best restaurants of Petoskey and Bay Harbor have joined forces for this special culinary event!

Here’s how it works:

Three course menus for $25 for dinner and $15 for lunch with some establishments offering

two for one pricing.

Restaurant Week happens twice a year – save the date!

May 20-27, 2016

<>

Visit Petoskey Restaurant Week Website >>>>

<>

Petoskey Restaurant Week On Facebook

Below are the latest postings from the Petoskey Restaurant Week Page On Facebook.

<>

<>

Visit Petoskey Restaurant Week On Facebook >>>

<>