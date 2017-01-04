News Up North

Petoskey Restaurant Week – October 21 – 28, 2016

Enjoy your favorite restaurants and discover new ones at an affordable price.

The best restaurants of Petoskey and Bay Harbor have joined forces for this special culinary event!

Here’s how it works:

Three course menus for $25 for dinner and $15 for lunch with some establishments offering
two for one pricing.

Restaurant Week happens twice a year – save the date!
May 20-27, 2016





Petoskey Restaurant Week

Wednesday January 4th, 2017 - 2:09 pm

Petoskey Restaurant Week

Petoskey Restaurant Week updated their cover photo.

Petoskey Restaurant Week

Monday October 31st, 2016 - 10:36 am

Petoskey Restaurant Week

It was a fantastic week of dining! Join us again in May and October of 2017!

