News Up North

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival – August 25, 26, 27, 2017

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival

The 13th Annual Porcupine Mountains Music Festival will be held August 25-27, 2017. See you at the Porkies!

BOOKING ANNOUNCEMENT!!!! Organizers of the the 13th Annual Porcupine Mountains Music Festival are pleased to announce the finalization of this year’s lineup!!! And here it is….

David Bromberg Quintet
The Steel Wheels
Laney Jones and the Spirits
Ana Egge and The Sentimentals
Charlie Parr
Jalan Crossland
The Accidentals
K Jones and the Benzie Playboys
The Go Rounds
Michaela Anne
The Harmaleighs
Paul Mayo Mayasich and Another Fine Mess
Kind Country
The Lucky Dutch
Dede and the Dreamers
The Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers
Not Quite Canada
Dave Boutette & Kristi Davis
Yvonne Blake

Website updates are underway, so please check the website soon for Performer info! Performance times are being firmed up and as soon as the daily schedule is available we will post the announcement here! We are VERY excited about this year’s offerings and hope that you are too!

Watch website for more information on time schedule for each day – www.porkiesfestival.org

<>

Visit Porcupine Mountains Music Festival Website >>>

<>

<>

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival

Monday October 24th, 2016 - 11:07 pm

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival

2016 Porkies Music Fest Promo Video
Check out our new promo video by SteVen Lund !!!
The 13th Annual Porcupine Mountains Music Festival presented by the Friends of the Porkies will take place August 25-27, 2017 - tickets go on sale December 3, 2016 #porkiesmusic, #miparks, #midnr, #puremichigan ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes:
    25+
  • Shares: 332
  • Comments:
    20+

Neal DeYoung, Coleen Gasta Tippman and 23 others like this

View previous comments

Vicki WhiteThat pretty much sums it up. Awesome job on the video!!

4 months ago   ·  2

Brian-keith Yaklyvichtotally impressed. ...! Nice job Steven....!

4 months ago   ·  2

Marilyn Comstock ZylmanLove it! It brought me right back to my favorite place! ❤️

4 months ago   ·  3

Salvador GlideAbsolutely fantastic!

4 months ago   ·  2

Nancianne L. NardiI love that song and that performance! Hope to see them on 2017 !

4 months ago   ·  1

Sherrie McCabeFantastic! Great event and such a well done video. Can't wait til next year!

4 months ago   ·  2

Anne Sharkey-ScottNice job on the video.

4 months ago   ·  2

Rick VarechaGREAT FESTIVAL! Every August. Laid back and relaxing. Great musicians! All genres of great music!

4 months ago   ·  1

Larry CartaWhen are you going to book Heartsfield? They're an ex-Michigan band and still well known around those parts with a sound that is perfect for your fest. Dick Reck

4 months ago   ·  1

Linda MulveyLove the video they did! you get to see how big the area is

4 months ago   ·  2

Julie ShardlowGreat job Steven!

4 months ago   ·  3

Tammy GodiMike Green I wanna do this

4 months ago   ·  3

Dena MeneguzzoLoved this!

4 months ago   ·  2

Sandy MonvilleGreat great job on this video. Perfect.

4 months ago   ·  2

Connie MarksAwsome!!!!!

4 months ago   ·  2

Laura GuerraHave to wait another 10 months!!!

4 months ago   ·  2

Bob WeigandtDig Deep would LOVE to come play this!

4 months ago   ·  1

Samantha Smith BehenskyAre we going?????

4 months ago   ·  1

Nathan BornShelley Peterson Figured you may want to see this. Great promo video!

4 months ago   ·  1

Katy KolojeskiIt is so beautiful up there, I just love it😍😀

4 months ago   ·  1

Kathy NappiHi awesome

4 months ago   ·  1

Rhonda SampilaWe have to go to this!!

4 months ago   ·  1

Martha McPhersonI remember when this first started!! 💞

4 months ago   ·  1

Laura GenerouYoopers! Know how to have a good time!

4 months ago   ·  1

Comment on Facebook

<>


Porcupine Mountains Music Festival On Facebook

Below are the latest postings from the Porcupine Mountains Music Festival Page On Facebook.

<>

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival

Wednesday March 1st, 2017 - 8:25 pm

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival

BOOKING ANNOUNCMENT!!!! Organizers of the the 13th Annual Porcupine Mountains Music Festival are pleased to announce the finalization of this year's lineup!!! And here it is....

David Bromberg Quintet
The Steel Wheels
Laney Jones and the Spirits
Ana Egge and The Sentimentals
Charlie Parr
Jalan Crossland
The Accidentals
K Jones and the Benzie Playboys
The Go Rounds
Michaela Anne
The Harmaleighs
Paul Mayo Mayasich and Another Fine Mess
Kind Country
The Lucky Dutch
Dede and the Dreamers
The Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers
Not Quite Canada
Dave Boutette & Kristi Davis
Yvonne Blake

Website updates are underway, so please check the website soon for Performer info! Performance times are being firmed up and as soon as the daily schedule is available we will post the announcement here! We are VERY excited about this year's offerings and hope that you are too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes:
    25+
  • Shares: 32
  • Comments: 10

Melissa Saari Swinehart, Josh L Shilling and 23 others like this

View previous comments

Marilyn Comstock ZylmanOh my! Sooo excited!!

4 days ago   ·  2

Coleen Gasta TippmanWe just made our camping reservations!! I'm excited to have the pleasure!!! See you there !!

4 days ago   ·  2

Tim HocevarGreat lineup! Gonna be another awesome festival!

4 days ago   ·  4

Shane SchlosserChris, we're going to this

4 days ago   ·  1

Shane SchlosserHoly Schnike. Laura

4 days ago   ·  1

Matthew WinnWHAT!!!! No Mountain Heart

4 days ago

Brian NowickiShould try to get AA Bondy one year

3 days ago

Erin Leigh Wells😍😍😍

3 days ago

Comment on Facebook

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival

Saturday January 14th, 2017 - 12:54 pm

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival shared Jacek Olszewski's photo.

Lots of snow to play in at the Ski Hill! ... See MoreSee Less

01-13-2017 Sun and Snow

Lots of snow to play in at the Ski Hill!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes:
    25+
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 4

Tim Meilleur, Judy Sulkanen and 23 others like this

Porcupine Mountains Music FestivalNice skiing at the Porkies!

2 months ago   ·  1

Rochelle GallowayRecieved our tickets this week! Wooohoooo!

2 months ago   ·  1

Porcupine Mountains Music FestivalIn looking at this picture what song would you like to hear in your music player headphones as you ski down this hill?

2 months ago

Chris SlederAndy Sleder

2 months ago   ·  1

Comment on Facebook

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival

Thursday December 29th, 2016 - 6:46 pm

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival shared The Orpheum Theater's event.

Attention music lovers: Jack Klatt will be playing the Orpheum in Hancock, MI on Jan 6. Jack played at the Porcupine Mountains Music Festival the past 2 years, he also played the Ontonagon Theater last year...so if you haven't caught him yet...I highly recommend that you do! The Orpheum is a great venue! 🙂 Postponed: Jack Klatt live at the Orpheum ... See MoreSee Less

Postponed: Jack Klatt live at the Orpheum

Jan 6, 8:30pm

The Orpheum Theater

I spoke with Jack and we decided to postpone his show at the Orpheum, out of respect for Kenny and the Memorial Gathering to honor him. This show had been scheduled a few months ago for this Friday, but, it turns out, it was at the same time as the Memorial Jam Session for Ken. Jack knew Kenny from the Orpheum, and shares our surprise and sadness at his sudden passing. It just wouldn't have felt right to have the show without Ken there to blow that blues harp. Watch the Orpheum page or email...

Postponed: Jack Klatt live at the Orpheum
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Sherry Michaelsen, Kurt Nelson and 3 others like this

Comment on Facebook

<>

Visit Porcupine Mountains Music Festival Facebook Page >>>

<>

News Up North - News, Specials and Events - Northern Michigan - Upper Peninsula, Michigan - produced by North Guide Internet.