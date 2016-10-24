Porcupine Mountains Music Festival – August 25, 26, 27, 2017

The 13th Annual Porcupine Mountains Music Festival will be held August 25-27, 2017. See you at the Porkies!
BOOKING ANNOUNCEMENT!!!! Organizers of the the 13th Annual Porcupine Mountains Music Festival are pleased to announce the finalization of this year’s lineup!!! And here it is….
David Bromberg Quintet
The Steel Wheels
Laney Jones and the Spirits
Ana Egge and The Sentimentals
Charlie Parr
Jalan Crossland
The Accidentals
K Jones and the Benzie Playboys
The Go Rounds
Michaela Anne
The Harmaleighs
Paul Mayo Mayasich and Another Fine Mess
Kind Country
The Lucky Dutch
Dede and the Dreamers
The Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers
Not Quite Canada
Dave Boutette & Kristi Davis
Yvonne Blake
Website updates are underway, so please check the website soon for Performer info! Performance times are being firmed up and as soon as the daily schedule is available we will post the announcement here! We are VERY excited about this year’s offerings and hope that you are too!
Watch website for more information on time schedule for each day – www.porkiesfestival.org
<>
Visit Porcupine Mountains Music Festival Website >>>
<>
<>
2016 Porkies Music Fest Promo Video
Check out our new promo video by SteVen Lund !!!
The 13th Annual Porcupine Mountains Music Festival presented by the Friends of the Porkies will take place August 25-27, 2017 - tickets go on sale December 3, 2016 #porkiesmusic, #miparks, #midnr, #puremichigan ... See MoreSee Less
<>
Porcupine Mountains Music Festival On Facebook
Below are the latest postings from the Porcupine Mountains Music Festival Page On Facebook.
<>
BOOKING ANNOUNCMENT!!!! Organizers of the the 13th Annual Porcupine Mountains Music Festival are pleased to announce the finalization of this year's lineup!!! And here it is....
David Bromberg Quintet
The Steel Wheels
Laney Jones and the Spirits
Ana Egge and The Sentimentals
Charlie Parr
Jalan Crossland
The Accidentals
K Jones and the Benzie Playboys
The Go Rounds
Michaela Anne
The Harmaleighs
Paul Mayo Mayasich and Another Fine Mess
Kind Country
The Lucky Dutch
Dede and the Dreamers
The Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers
Not Quite Canada
Dave Boutette & Kristi Davis
Yvonne Blake
Website updates are underway, so please check the website soon for Performer info! Performance times are being firmed up and as soon as the daily schedule is available we will post the announcement here! We are VERY excited about this year's offerings and hope that you are too! ... See MoreSee Less
Porcupine Mountains Music Festival shared Jacek Olszewski's photo.
Lots of snow to play in at the Ski Hill! ... See MoreSee Less
01-13-2017 Sun and Snow
Porcupine Mountains Music Festival shared The Orpheum Theater's event.
Attention music lovers: Jack Klatt will be playing the Orpheum in Hancock, MI on Jan 6. Jack played at the Porcupine Mountains Music Festival the past 2 years, he also played the Ontonagon Theater last year...so if you haven't caught him yet...I highly recommend that you do! The Orpheum is a great venue! 🙂 Postponed: Jack Klatt live at the Orpheum ... See MoreSee Less
Postponed: Jack Klatt live at the Orpheum
Jan 6, 8:30pm
The Orpheum Theater
I spoke with Jack and we decided to postpone his show at the Orpheum, out of respect for Kenny and the Memorial Gathering to honor him. This show had been scheduled a few months ago for this Friday, but, it turns out, it was at the same time as the Memorial Jam Session for Ken. Jack knew Kenny from the Orpheum, and shares our surprise and sadness at his sudden passing. It just wouldn't have felt right to have the show without Ken there to blow that blues harp. Watch the Orpheum page or email...
<>
Visit Porcupine Mountains Music Festival Facebook Page >>>
<>
Neal DeYoung, Coleen Gasta Tippman and 23 others like this
View previous comments
Joanna Benson BuergeyBarb Benson Linda Hammer Ellen Compere Helen Hayhurst Ron Verkuilen Mary Jo Korn Arlene Coco Kevin Syth Linda Sauberlich Barbara Aarud4 months ago · 3
Vicki WhiteThat pretty much sums it up. Awesome job on the video!!4 months ago · 2
Brian-keith Yaklyvichtotally impressed. ...! Nice job Steven....!4 months ago · 2
Marilyn Comstock ZylmanLove it! It brought me right back to my favorite place! ❤️4 months ago · 3
Salvador GlideAbsolutely fantastic!4 months ago · 2
Nancianne L. NardiI love that song and that performance! Hope to see them on 2017 !4 months ago · 1
Sherrie McCabeFantastic! Great event and such a well done video. Can't wait til next year!4 months ago · 2
Anne Sharkey-ScottNice job on the video.4 months ago · 2
Rick VarechaGREAT FESTIVAL! Every August. Laid back and relaxing. Great musicians! All genres of great music!4 months ago · 1
Larry CartaWhen are you going to book Heartsfield? They're an ex-Michigan band and still well known around those parts with a sound that is perfect for your fest. Dick Reck4 months ago · 1
Linda MulveyLove the video they did! you get to see how big the area is4 months ago · 2
Julie ShardlowGreat job Steven!4 months ago · 3
Tammy GodiMike Green I wanna do this4 months ago · 3
Dena MeneguzzoLoved this!4 months ago · 2
Sandy MonvilleGreat great job on this video. Perfect.4 months ago · 2
Connie MarksAwsome!!!!!4 months ago · 2
Laura GuerraHave to wait another 10 months!!!4 months ago · 2
Bob WeigandtDig Deep would LOVE to come play this!4 months ago · 1
Samantha Smith BehenskyAre we going?????4 months ago · 1
Nathan BornShelley Peterson Figured you may want to see this. Great promo video!4 months ago · 1
Katy KolojeskiIt is so beautiful up there, I just love it😍😀4 months ago · 1
Kathy NappiHi awesome4 months ago · 1
Rhonda SampilaWe have to go to this!!4 months ago · 1
Martha McPhersonI remember when this first started!! 💞4 months ago · 1
Laura GenerouYoopers! Know how to have a good time!4 months ago · 1
Comment on Facebook