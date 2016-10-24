Porcupine Mountains Music Festival – August 25, 26, 27, 2017

The 13th Annual Porcupine Mountains Music Festival will be held August 25-27, 2017. See you at the Porkies!

BOOKING ANNOUNCEMENT!!!! Organizers of the the 13th Annual Porcupine Mountains Music Festival are pleased to announce the finalization of this year’s lineup!!! And here it is….

David Bromberg Quintet

The Steel Wheels

Laney Jones and the Spirits

Ana Egge and The Sentimentals

Charlie Parr

Jalan Crossland

The Accidentals

K Jones and the Benzie Playboys

The Go Rounds

Michaela Anne

The Harmaleighs

Paul Mayo Mayasich and Another Fine Mess

Kind Country

The Lucky Dutch

Dede and the Dreamers

The Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers

Not Quite Canada

Dave Boutette & Kristi Davis

Yvonne Blake

Website updates are underway, so please check the website soon for Performer info! Performance times are being firmed up and as soon as the daily schedule is available we will post the announcement here! We are VERY excited about this year’s offerings and hope that you are too!

Watch website for more information on time schedule for each day – www.porkiesfestival.org

