Star Spangled Fourth of July – Fort Mackinac – July 4, 2017

The historic island fort is decked out in patriotic finery with banners, flags and bunting.

It is an 1880’s Independence Day, with 38-gun salutes honoring the states of the period, performances of patriotic music, and Victorian children’s games.

Guests join the party and participate in Victorian dances and games on the fort parade ground.

When:

Tuesday, July 4

2:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Price:

Included with regular Fort Mackinac Admission. Adult $12, Youth (5-17) and free for children 4 and under.

For more information on admission into Fort Mackinac, visit http://www.mackinacparks.com/explore-mackinac/admission/

