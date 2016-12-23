Crystal Mountain – Teddy Knape Fest- February 11, 2017



Join us for the 11th Annual Teddy Knape Fest!

Friday, February 10

7-9pm: Visit the Vista Lounge for small raffles, prizes, games and drink specials plus more!

Saturday, February 11

9-4pm: Hit the slopes for raffles and giveaways! Enter for your chance to win some great prizes including skis and snowboard equipment.

6-8pm: The Teddy Ball – Celebrate the 11th year as the Teddy Knape Film Fest continues to raise money for adaptive sports. Featuring door prizes, auctions, food and drinks. Tickets are $15 per person, kids ages 3 and under are free.

Proceeds benefit The Teddy Knape Foundation, supporting adaptive sports.

