Crystal Mountain – Teddy Knape Fest- February 11, 2017
Join us for the 11th Annual Teddy Knape Fest!
Friday, February 10
7-9pm: Visit the Vista Lounge for small raffles, prizes, games and drink specials plus more!
Saturday, February 11
9-4pm: Hit the slopes for raffles and giveaways! Enter for your chance to win some great prizes including skis and snowboard equipment.
6-8pm: The Teddy Ball – Celebrate the 11th year as the Teddy Knape Film Fest continues to raise money for adaptive sports. Featuring door prizes, auctions, food and drinks. Tickets are $15 per person, kids ages 3 and under are free.
Proceeds benefit The Teddy Knape Foundation, supporting adaptive sports.
