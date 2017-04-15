Crystal Mountain – Ben Wright Invitational – August 24 – 26, 2017
Enjoy one of golf’s finest weekends at Crystal Mountain. Join legendary CBS golf commentator and author, Ben Wright, and friends for a Four Seasons Club weekend highlighting all that is great about the game — camaraderie, sportsmanship and contest.
Each two-person team will be partnered with another two-some and a PGA Professional. There are three opportunities to win: (1) Two-person best ball event, (2) Two best balls of five (can use pro’s), and (3) the top 10 two-person teams will qualify for the Champions Shoot-out sponsored by Callaway. In addition, the professional in each group will be competing for a purse.
Entrance Fee:
• $379 per Four Seasons Club Member
• $429 per non-member
USGA Handicap requested
2017 Invitational Includes:
• 36 holes of golf – 11am shotgun start Friday on Betsie Valley; 8:30am shotgun start Saturday on Mountain Ridge
• Friday night reception & dinner with Ben Wright
• Saturday breakfast, lunch & hors d’oeuvres reception
• Callaway Golf Shoot-out on Mountain Ridge
• Awards Ceremony and Reception
2017 Schedule of Events
Thursday, August 24
11am-1pm: Practice Rounds on Mountain Ridge
6-9pm: “An Evening with Ben”, held on the top of the Mountain. Includes chairlift ride, dinner, entertainment, and more.
Friday, August 25
9-10:30am: Registration in the Rose Garden
11am: Shotgun Start on Betsie Valley
6:30pm: Reception at the Crystal Center
7:30pm: Dinner
Saturday, August 26
7-8am: Breakfast at Thistle Pub and Grille
8:30am: Shotgun Start on Mountain Ridge
Lunch will be served immediately following the round
3pm: Shootout
Awards Ceremony and Reception to follow!
Registration
For more information, call Greg Babinec at 231.378.4757.
Visit Crystal Mountain Website >>>>
