Crystal Mountain – Ben Wright Invitational – August 24 – 26, 2017



Enjoy one of golf’s finest weekends at Crystal Mountain. Join legendary CBS golf commentator and author, Ben Wright, and friends for a Four Seasons Club weekend highlighting all that is great about the game — camaraderie, sportsmanship and contest.

Each two-person team will be partnered with another two-some and a PGA Professional. There are three opportunities to win: (1) Two-person best ball event, (2) Two best balls of five (can use pro’s), and (3) the top 10 two-person teams will qualify for the Champions Shoot-out sponsored by Callaway. In addition, the professional in each group will be competing for a purse.

Entrance Fee:

• $379 per Four Seasons Club Member

• $429 per non-member

USGA Handicap requested

2017 Invitational Includes:

• 36 holes of golf – 11am shotgun start Friday on Betsie Valley; 8:30am shotgun start Saturday on Mountain Ridge

• Friday night reception & dinner with Ben Wright

• Saturday breakfast, lunch & hors d’oeuvres reception

• Callaway Golf Shoot-out on Mountain Ridge

• Awards Ceremony and Reception

2017 Schedule of Events

Thursday, August 24

11am-1pm: Practice Rounds on Mountain Ridge

6-9pm: “An Evening with Ben”, held on the top of the Mountain. Includes chairlift ride, dinner, entertainment, and more.

Friday, August 25

9-10:30am: Registration in the Rose Garden

11am: Shotgun Start on Betsie Valley

6:30pm: Reception at the Crystal Center

7:30pm: Dinner

Saturday, August 26

7-8am: Breakfast at Thistle Pub and Grille

8:30am: Shotgun Start on Mountain Ridge

Lunch will be served immediately following the round

3pm: Shootout

Awards Ceremony and Reception to follow!

Registration

2017 Registration Form »

For more information, call Greg Babinec at 231.378.4757.

