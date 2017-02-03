The Homestead – Cooking Demonstration: Gluten Free Dinner – February 5, 2017
A demonstration especially for those who enjoy or must have gluten-free dining options.
Nonna’s, award-winning Chef John Piombo has created a delicious gluten-free dinner menu for this demonstration which provide a special opportunity for culinary enthusiasts to learn new skills and savor the creation.
$25 per person.
Advance reservations. 231.334.5222.
Super Soup Contest
The Homestead
1 Woodridge Rd
Glen Arbor, MI 49636 Map
Celebrate National Homemade Soup Day on Saturday, Feb 4th at The Homestead's Super Soups Contest. The contest runs from 11am to 3pm, admission is $10 per person ($5 for seniors and children under 12 years of age) and includes 4-ounce samples of soup. Guests will be given a ballot to vote for their favorite soups, with prizes awarded at the end of the day.
All proceeds from the cost of admission with go to Buckets of rain, a Leelanau County-based organization founded in 2006 by local musician Chris Skellenger (a live entertainment regular at The Homestead). Buckets of Rain pioneered the use of gravity-fed, drip irrigation to help improverished communities feed themselves in Lesotho, South Africa, as well as Kenya, Guatemala, Honduras and Belize.
Buckets of Rain has now focused its energies on the urban struggles in inner city Detroit. By repurposing 30 vacant lots into food production sites, they have provided hundreds of thousands of servings of vegetables, free of charge, to its partners and neighbors. Through the construction of urban gardens on abandoned city lots, Buckets of Rain has helped diminish urban blight, rekindle hope in struggling neighborhoods, bring fresh produce to the community and feed the homeless.
Those interested in entering their homemade soup into the contest should contact Jamie Jewell at 231.334.5150 or jamie@thehomesteadresort.com.
Winter Concert & Dance
The Homestead
1 Woodridge Rd
Glen Arbor, MI 49636 Map
An extension of our popular summer concert series, The Homestead is hosting a concert at Mountain Flowers Saturday, February 4 from 7pm to 10pm. The Glen Arbor Art Association is co-sponsoring the event and will have auction items for guests to bid on and win that night. Proceeds from the auction go to the Glen Arbor Art Association.
Jazz North is a "little" big band combining the best acoustic and electric jamz for all genres. The horn section gels with the rhythm section to perform everything from funk to swing to rhythm and blues. You'll also hear some Latin, bebop, and rock. This seven piece band also throws in plenty of fresh original arrangements for a mix that's delightful for listening and dancing! The experienced core musicians have played together for many years, creating a tight musical camaraderie that demonstrates their love for music and inspiring anyone with a toe to tap.
The music and energy will be so inspiring you'll have a hard time sitting still.
Advance tickets are $15 each or $20 at the door. Cash bar available. Call 231.334.5100 for advance tickets.
Cooking Demonstration: Paella
The Homestead
1 Woodridge Rd
Glen Arbor, MI 49636 Map
A hearty paella is the ideal festive dish for a gathering of friends and family. Join Chef John Piombo for a cooking demonstration where you'll learn how to prepare the perfect paella...and try some too! $35 per person. Advance reservations. 231.334.5222
Winter Concert & Dance
The Homestead
1 Woodridge Rd
Glen Arbor, MI 49636 Map
An extension of our popular summer concert series, The Homestead is hosting a concert at Mountain Flowers Saturday, February 25th from 7pm to 10pm.
This concert features Robin Connell on keyboards, Kathy Lamar as vocalist, Laurie Sears on saxaphone and flute, Neil Gordon on guitar and Mark Weymouth on drums. It's a fun, lively group that's is sure to be entertaining and enjoyable for all.
Tickets are sold in advance for $15 per person by calling 231.334.5100. Tickets will be sold at the door for $20 per person. Cash bar available.
<>