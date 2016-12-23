The Homestead – Feast of Seven Fishes – December 23, 2016

Celebrated around the world on Christmas Eve, the Feast of Seven Fishes is known as La Vigilia, Italian for “The Vigil” in wait of the midnight Christmas birth.

A Southern Italian tradition, the menu consists of fish and pasta with a fasting from meat for the Roman Catholic holiday.

The numerology represents the seven sacraments and seven days of creation.

Chef Piombo offers his interpretation of this celebrated meal albeit one week early, putting history and tradition together on one table with his favorite seven fishes.

Advance reservations required.

