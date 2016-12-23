The Homestead – Gonzo’s Bigg Dogg Brew Master Dinner – January 7, 2017

The Homestead’s Chef, John Piombo and Gonzo’s Bigg Dogg Brew Master, Greg “Gonzo” Haner team up for an exclusive dinner that combines great beer with delicous food.

Those of you who have experienced Nonna’s, know that Chef John has a passion for food. Like Chef, Greg “Gonzo” has a unique talent and love… but his is for craft beer and brewing.

Gonzo’s BiggDogg Brewing in Kalamazoo was established in 2013 and has allowed him to share is passion with others.

Guests will enjoy Gonzo’s beer throughout the entire weekend at Beppi’s. But for an exclusive experience and an opportunity to meet Chef Piombo and Gonzo join us at Nonna’s on Saturday evening for a five course meal and beer pairings.

Cost is $65 per person. Reservations are required. Call 231.334.5222.

