The Homestead – Winter Concert & Dance with Kathy Lamar & The Robin Connell Jazz Collection – February 25, 2017



An extension of our popular summer concert series, The Homestead is hosting a concert at Mountain Flowers Saturday, February 25th from 7pm to 10pm.

This concert features Robin Connell on keyboards, Kathy Lamar as vocalist, Laurie Sears on saxaphone and flute, Neil Gordon on guitar and Mark Weymouth on drums. It’s a fun, lively group that’s is sure to be entertaining and enjoyable for all.

Tickets are sold in advance for $15 per person by calling 231.334.5100. Tickets will be sold at the door for $20 per person. Cash bar available.

For samples of the music, click on the Robin Connell link and Kathy Lamar link.<>

Visit The Homestead – Winter Concert & Dance Website >>>>

<>

The Homestead Resort Events via Facebook

<>