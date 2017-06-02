Grand Hotel – Titanic at the Grand – June 2 – 4, 2017



A First Class Experience

Set sail in April 1912 and experience a First Class Fashion Show featuring vintage 1912 era Men and Women’s styles of clothing. What did First Class passengers wear for the fateful dinner? Find out what was packed in their trunks to prepare for such a voyage during the First Class Fashion Show. Other Saturday activities include special dance instruction in the Terrace room a special First Class presentation by David Kaplan, a Titanic Historian. Then on Saturday evening it is your chance to show judges your best 1912 period themed costume where you will have the opportunity to take part in an evening reception and costume contest before the interactive dinner theatre event “Last Night on the Titanic.”

Relive and learn new details about the colossal ocean liner that tragically sunk over 100 years ago as Grand Hotel will once again turn back the clock for a weekend to celebrate the voyage and will learn new facts that have never been heard before. For any of our past guests who thought the Titanic at the Grand was sinkable, it is not. Every year has a new turn and this one you will not want to miss.

FRIDAY NIGHT join the crew and your fellow passengers on deck as we wave goodbye and embark on the Titanic’s maiden voyage out to sea with a Bon Voyage party. Sail away and enjoy a five-course dinner in the Main Dining room.

SATURDAY MORNING experience a First Class Fashion Show featuring 1912 period themed clothing. Following the fashion show there will be professional dance instruction in the Terrace room.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON is always informational with a special presentation by David Kaplan, a Titanic Historian who will provide a majestic insight to the sinking of the ship. Guest photos will be available in the Art Gallery following this presentation.

SATURDAY NIGHT dress in 1912 period theme for the evening reception and take part in a costume contest. Then enjoy the interactive dinner theatre event titled “Last Night on the Titanic.” The dinner will include menu items from the 11-course meal served to passengers. Guests will take on the role of an actual passenger and will find out if they survive at Saturday evening’s dinner.

Stay an additional night Sunday, June 4, 2017 for $229* per room, per night. (additional fees apply)

Package Includes:

Accommodations

Full breakfast and five-course dinner daily

Friday evening Bon Voyage Party

Saturday morning 1912 inspired fashion show followed by dance instruction

Saturday afternoon presentation by David Kaplan

Saturday evening reception followed by a costume contest (NEW this year!)

Saturday special dinner inspired by the last meal served on the Titanic

Free admission to the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum

Special discount on ferry boat tickets

No tipping within Grand Hotel

(Photographs in front of the Titanic backdrop will be available for purchase.)

Subject to Michigan 6% sales tax, 2% Mackinac Island assessment and a $8.50 per person baggage handling charge. *Dates subject to availability. Additional adult and children’s rates apply.

Package Price: Standard Room:

$879 per couple, $779 single

Lakeview:

$1,249 per couple, $1,149 single

Titanic at the Grand – Photo Gallery (Click on photos for captions & slideshow view)





