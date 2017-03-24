Toast the Season – Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail – Nov. 5 – 6 and Nov. 12 – 13, 2016

Celebrate the upcoming holiday season enjoying local wine and delicious fare along the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail. Each year in November, enjoy tasting and touring during one of two consecutive weekends – November 5 and 6 or November 12 and 13, 2016.

Tickets are $75 for couples or $50 for singles and include a featured wine and food pairing at 22 wineries, a souvenir wine glass and the wildly popular holiday gift. Take a self-guided tour through the tasting rooms between the hours of 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturday and noon to 5:00 pm on Sunday.

Bringing your own driver or have a friend not interested in drinking? Add a Designated Driver ticket for $25 so your non-drinking friend may still enjoy food along the trail as well as the holiday gift.

“This is a great time for families and friends to gather to celebrate the upcoming season and even get started on their holiday shopping,” says winemaker Adam Satchwell of Shady Lane Cellars. “Wines and other items from Leelanau Peninsula tasting rooms are the perfect gifts for the holidays. Our wines complement holiday meals, cocktail parties or any gathering and they make great gifts!”

Saturday 11:00 to 5:00 pm and Sunday 12:00 to 5:00 pm

$50 per person

$75 per couple

Visit Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail Website >>>>

