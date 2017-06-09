Trace Adkins – Interlochen Arts Festival – July 12, 2017



Trace Adkins is not only a Grammy-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry, but has gained fame as a TV personality, an actor and an author. With more than 10 million albums sold, this commanding performer has used his deep, distinctive voice to carve out a reputation that offers wild times, late nights and good ol’ country boy charm.

Trace Adkins, whose trademark baritone has powered countless hits and sold over 10 million albums, has blanketed the country charts with smash hits including “You’re Gonna Miss This,” “Ladies Love Country Boys,” “Songs About Me,” “Every Light In The House,” “Hillbilly Bone” (Blake Shelton & Trace Adkins), and “Just Fishin’,” to name a few.

He is also a spokesman for the Wounded Warrior Project and the American Red Cross, for whom he raised over $1.5 million dollars as winner of NBC’s “All-Star Celebrity Apprentice.” In addition, Adkins has thus far performed 10 USO Tours for our troops overseas.

July 12, 2017 – 8:00pm

Ticket price(s):$63 Platinum, $58 Gold, $53 Silver, $46 Bronze

Kresge Auditorium

<>

Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>

<>

Interlochen Arts Festival Events via Facebook

<>

Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>

<>