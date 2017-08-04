News Up North

Traverse City Film Festival – July 25 – 30, 2017

The 2016 Traverse City Film Festival will be held July 25 – 30, 2017.

The Traverse City Film Festival was founded by Oscar winning filmmaker Michael Moore as a charitable, educational, nonprofit organization committed to showing “Just Great Movies” and helping to save one of America’s few indigenous art forms — the cinema.

The festival brings films and filmmakers from around the world to northern Michigan for the annual film festival in late July to early August, and also owns and operates a year-round, community-based, mission-driven art house movie theater, the State Theatre.
Traverse City Film Festival added a new photo.

Friday August 4th, 2017 - 1:34 pm

Traverse City Film Festival

We've said it before, we'll no doubt say it again, but none of this would've been possible without our amazing volunteers. To them we give the biggest standing ovation. 👏👏👏 ... See MoreSee Less

Weve said it before, well no doubt say it again, but none of this wouldve been possible without our amazing volunteers. To them we give the biggest standing ovation. 👏👏👏
I'll be there next year!! So sad to miss out on the fun this year but, my dad was in the hospital and had surgery that Monday and I have a three month old now, along with a 3 and a half year old. Next year!!

The volunteers make this festival. Thank you all.

Woohoo, I found little ol' me above the "T" in volunteers, surrounded by CHS/Lars cohorts!

My first and loved it. Thanks to the wonderful volunteers who helped guide the way.

I work for The Woods Hole Film Festival (on Cape Cod, MA) and agree...we could not do it without our volunteers.

What was Mike's Surprise this year? Just curious.

Great job everybody

Are the individual venue group photos available yet?

Great TCFF 2017

Volunteers are the best !!!

🎬🎬🎬

Traverse City Film Festival updated their cover photo.

Wednesday August 2nd, 2017 - 4:01 pm

Traverse City Film Festival

... See MoreSee Less

Yes you will!

I was in love with the festival even BEFORE you gave me the Audience Award. I promise!

Love Michigan's Richard Brauer & Jeff Daniel's.

Traverse City Film Festival added 224 new photos to the album: Closing Night Bash: "Moana" Photo Booth — at Traverse City Film Festival Open Space Movie.

Tuesday August 1st, 2017 - 2:26 pm

Traverse City Film Festival

We had a blast at our luau-themed Closing Night Bash! This party had it all: hundreds of cupcakes, kids in hula skirts, LOTS of singing, and...a chicken??? Here are all the pictures from our Moana photo booth! You're welcome. ... See MoreSee Less

We had a blast at our luau-themed Closing Night Bash! This party had it all: hundreds of cupcakes, kids in hula skirts, LOTS of singing, and...a chicken??? Here are all the pictures from our Moana photo booth! Youre welcome.
Thank You Film Festival and Wonderful Volunteers! Loving All the Pictures! We had a Magical Moana Luau* The Games & Prizes were Terrific! & BOUNCE HOUSES!!

Traverse City Film Festival feeling grateful.

Tuesday August 1st, 2017 - 12:01 pm

Traverse City Film Festival

What a week! Thank you, Traverse City! ... See MoreSee Less

What a week! Thank you, Traverse City!
Excellent again this year. Hats off to all the volunteers. They are awesome.

Had a great time. Can you show the Cherry Fest people how a festival should be run?

You all put on an amazing event! Thank you for all you do for our local businesses and economy!

Wonderful experience! Saw Six films and learned something revealing from every one. Now that's a great movie 🎥

As hardworking and irresistibly likable a set of volunteers as I've ever seen. Traverse City FF is a miracle.

Whew! Congrats to all. TCFF – Always Best of Fest!

I'm going through Theater withdrawal😖

Love being a part of it!!

I love TCFF. Thankyou to all the volunteers who make it a success. 🎥❤😀

Thanks for all the love & support I received at my pre-movie performances!

Great job, TCFF crew. Take a bow.

Best Bumpers EVER!!

What a fun week!

Fun week!!!

