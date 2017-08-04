Traverse City Film Festival – July 25 – 30, 2017

The 2016 Traverse City Film Festival will be held July 25 – 30, 2017.

The Traverse City Film Festival was founded by Oscar winning filmmaker Michael Moore as a charitable, educational, nonprofit organization committed to showing “Just Great Movies” and helping to save one of America’s few indigenous art forms — the cinema.

The festival brings films and filmmakers from around the world to northern Michigan for the annual film festival in late July to early August, and also owns and operates a year-round, community-based, mission-driven art house movie theater, the State Theatre.

