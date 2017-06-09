Traverse City Uncorked – May 1 – 31, 2017

Quickly becoming a renowned wine destination, Traverse City boasts a wide range of cool-climate wines that pair perfectly with the exploding cuisine scene. The region’s two peninsulas, Leelanau and Old Mission, are both designated as American Viticultural Areas (AVA) with diverse microclimates uniquely suited for a variety of wine grapes. Among the internationally acclaimed varietals are Riesling, Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Cabernet Franc.
Pair all of this with the beauty of Lake Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay and the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and experience, firsthand, the Traverse City region which will have you yearning for more.
Throughout the month of May, enjoy lodging packages, tasting room specials, chef events, winemaker dinners, education and more. Visit Traverse City Uncorked‘s website for further information.
<>
Visit Traverse City Uncorked Website >>>>
<>
Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail On Facebook
Below are the latest postings from the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail Page On Facebook.
<>
Great advice as we head into this extra warm weekend.
Oh, and happy #friyay!
#leelanauwine #wine #weekend #vino #suntip ... See MoreSee Less
Feeling the "blu"s for these Tasters Guild International Wine Competition picks on this #thirstythursday...
Blustone Vineyards #leelanauwine #cheers #wine #wineon ... See MoreSee Less
Ever wonder why we clink glasses at the end of a wedding toast?? Read on!
#wine #vino #wineon ... See MoreSee Less
A wine fit for a picnic! #leelanauwine #sauvingnonblanc #weekend #wine ... See MoreSee Less
<>
Visit Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail Facebook Page >>>
<>
Additional Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail Events via Facebook
Leelanau Peninsula Wine on the Water
Jul 15, 1:00pm - Jul 15, 7:00pm
Suttons Bay Marina
Suttons Bay, MI 49682 Map
Join us for a fantastic day of wine on the water! The 2017 Leelanau Peninsula Wine on the Water Festival features delicious pours from local wineries and a brewery as well as delicious food from local restaurants. Enjoy drinks, food and all-day musical entertainment along the cool breeze from Grand Traverse Bay. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.
115 interested · 14 going
Small Plates
Aug 17, 6:00pm - Aug 17, 9:00pm
Dine with Leelanau Winemakers!
The next wildly popular Small Plates, an intimate progressive dinner, is Thursday, August 17th from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. Enjoy a glass of wine paired with a gourmet tapas dish in the tasting rooms during this progressive dinner. Many wineries partner with local chefs to prepare and serve each delicious pairing. Culinary aficionados will enjoy this upscale, gourmet food event!
Tickets—coming soon—are $15 per seating, and you may get tickets for one, two or three seatings, each at the winery of your choice. Seating times are roughly 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm and 8:00 pm. Tickets must be ordered in advance for this event and always sell out quickly, so be sure to get yours today!... See MoreSee Less
2 interested
Harvest Stompede
Sep 9, 11:00am - Sep 10, 5:00pm
Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail
10781 East Cherry Bend Road, Studio 1
Traverse City, MI 49684 Map
This annual weekend features a spectacular race through Leelanau’s vineyards followed by a self-guided wine tour along the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail featuring world class wines and culinary delights that reflect the season’s bounty.
The Harvest Stompede Wine Tour starts on Saturday immediately following the race. The tour takes place from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm on Saturday and 12:00 to 5:00 pm on Sunday. Tickets are $40 and include a souvenir wine glass and a special wine pour and food pairing at each of 23 participating wineries along the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail.... See MoreSee Less
89 interested · 17 going
The Hunt for the Reds of October
Oct 2, 11:00am - Oct 13, 5:00pm
Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail
10781 East Cherry Bend Road, Studio 1
Traverse City, MI 49684 Map
Leelanau Peninsula has become well-known for its Riesling and other cool-climate white varietals and blends. What is often overlooked, however, are the high-quality red wines being grown in the region.
To help get beneath the surface, the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail hosts a fun event to explore and discover great red wines of Leelanau Peninsula. The Hunt for the Reds of October takes place weekdays (Monday through Friday) during the month of October. For the entire month of October, your ticket gets you a complimentary pour at each of more than 20 participating wineries offering diverse red wines: big and bold Cabernet Francs and Merlots, aromatic and spicy Pinot Noirs and many more.
Tickets are $10 per person which includes a signature wine glass, a complimentary red wine pour at each winery throughout the month of October and a $5 donation to the American Red Cross.... See MoreSee Less
3 interested
Toast the Season
Nov 4, 11:00am - Nov 5, 5:00pm
Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail
10781 East Cherry Bend Road, Studio 1
Traverse City, MI 49684 Map
Celebrate the holiday season enjoying local wine and delicious fare along the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail. Each year in November, enjoy tasting and touring during one of two consecutive weekends – November 4 and 5 or November 11 and 12, 2017.
Tickets are $75 for couples or $50 for singles (for BOTH days) and include a featured wine and food pairing at 23 wineries, a souvenir wine glass and the wildly popular holiday gift. After your featured pairing, most wineries offer an additional complimentary 2 to 3 tastes.
Bringing your own driver or have a friend not interested in drinking? Add a Designated Driver ticket for $25 so your non-drinking friend may still enjoy food along the trail as well as the holiday gift.... See MoreSee Less
53 interested · 9 going
Toast the Season (Weekend 2)
Nov 11, 11:00am - Nov 12, 5:00pm
Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail
10781 East Cherry Bend Road, Studio 1
Traverse City, MI 49684 Map
Celebrate the holiday season enjoying local wine and delicious fare along the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail. Each year in November, enjoy tasting and touring during one of two consecutive weekends – November 4 and 5 or November 11 and 12, 2017.
Tickets are $75 for couples or $50 for singles (for BOTH days) and include a featured wine and food pairing at 23 wineries, a souvenir wine glass and the wildly popular holiday gift. After your featured pairing, most wineries offer an additional complimentary 2 to 3 tastes.
Bringing your own driver or have a friend not interested in drinking? Add a Designated Driver ticket for $25 so your non-drinking friend may still enjoy food along the trail as well as the holiday gift.... See MoreSee Less
32 interested · 1 going
<>
Comment on Facebook