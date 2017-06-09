Traverse City Uncorked – May 1 – 31, 2017



Quickly becoming a renowned wine destination, Traverse City boasts a wide range of cool-climate wines that pair perfectly with the exploding cuisine scene. The region’s two peninsulas, Leelanau and Old Mission, are both designated as American Viticultural Areas (AVA) with diverse microclimates uniquely suited for a variety of wine grapes. Among the internationally acclaimed varietals are Riesling, Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Cabernet Franc.

Pair all of this with the beauty of Lake Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay and the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and experience, firsthand, the Traverse City region which will have you yearning for more.

Throughout the month of May, enjoy lodging packages, tasting room specials, chef events, winemaker dinners, education and more. Visit Traverse City Uncorked‘s website for further information.

<>

Visit Traverse City Uncorked Website >>>>

<>

Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail On Facebook

Below are the latest postings from the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail Page On Facebook.

<>

<>

Visit Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail Facebook Page >>>

<>

Additional Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail Events via Facebook

<>