Traverse City Zombie Run – 5K Run (or Walk) – October 29, 2016

Join us for the Eighth Annual Traverse City Zombie Run, Saturday, October 29th. 2016

The Zombie Run has become a Traverse City Halloween tradition. What’s not to like? Zombies and beer have always been a winning combination.

Over the years we have seen zombies from all walks of life, or should I say death. Who will show up this year, perhaps Zombie Trump? The only thing we never saw was someone not having a good time! Right Brain Brewery will hosting the run as always. The run wouldn’t be the same without our friends at the Brain, get it?

Stick around after the race for the medal ceremony and best costumes prizes. We may have a few other surprises as well. Plus the beer will be flowing, who says you can’t drink before noon? Besides, you’re already dead anyway!

What

A zombie themed 5K (3.1 mi) run/walk. (course)

Where

The race will start and finish at Right Brain Brewery, 225 East Sixteenth Street

Traverse City, Mi. (map)

When

The race starts at 9am Saturday, October 29, 2016.

Who benefits

All proceeds from this event will go to TART Trails.

What’s the cost?

Adult 18 and up $30

Teen 13-17 $20

Child 12 and under $15

Prices go up $5 after Oct. 27th

