News Up North

Traverse City Zombie Run – 5K Run (or Walk) – October 29, 2016

Join us for the Eighth Annual Traverse City Zombie Run, Saturday, October 29th. 2016

The Zombie Run has become a Traverse City Halloween tradition. What’s not to like? Zombies and beer have always been a winning combination.

Over the years we have seen zombies from all walks of life, or should I say death. Who will show up this year, perhaps Zombie Trump? The only thing we never saw was someone not having a good time! Right Brain Brewery will hosting the run as always. The run wouldn’t be the same without our friends at the Brain, get it?

Stick around after the race for the medal ceremony and best costumes prizes. We may have a few other surprises as well. Plus the beer will be flowing, who says you can’t drink before noon? Besides, you’re already dead anyway!

What

A zombie themed 5K (3.1 mi) run/walk. (course)

Where

The race will start and finish at Right Brain Brewery, 225 East Sixteenth Street
Traverse City, Mi. (map)

When

The race starts at 9am Saturday, October 29, 2016.

Who benefits

All proceeds from this event will go to TART Trails.

What’s the cost?

Adult 18 and up $30
Teen 13-17 $20
Child 12 and under $15
Prices go up $5 after Oct. 27th

<>

Visit Traverse City Zombie Run Website >>>>

<>

Traverse City Zombie Run On Facebook

Below are the latest postings from the Traverse City Zombie Run Page On Facebook.

<>

Traverse City Zombie Run

Friday February 24th, 2017 - 12:38 am

Traverse City Zombie Run

Traverse City Zombie Run shared Traverse City History's photo.

Cool vintage TC photo! ... See MoreSee Less

Cool vintage TC photo!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 7
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Megan Koehler Priebe, William Zak and 5 others like this

Steve PankowskiYIKES!!!!!

4 weeks ago

Comment on Facebook

Traverse City Zombie Run

Wednesday February 1st, 2017 - 2:33 pm

Traverse City Zombie Run

Traverse City Zombie Run shared a photo. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 10
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Jennifer L Ross, Debbie Nicholas Poltorak and 8 others like this

Comment on Facebook

Traverse City Zombie Run

Sunday January 15th, 2017 - 12:40 pm

Traverse City Zombie Run

Traverse City Zombie Run shared a photo. ... See MoreSee Less

Looking for a fun winter run!? Check out the 2017 7th Annual Betsie Bay Frozen 5k on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at 10am in downtown Frankfort! Register online here: bit.ly/1NGblPt Please help us to promote!

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 7
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Denise Denslow-Maeder, Mandee Bennett and 5 others like this

Betsie Bay Frozen 5kThanks for sharing!

2 months ago

Comment on Facebook

Traverse City Zombie Run

Thursday December 8th, 2016 - 5:36 pm

Traverse City Zombie Run

Dead Alert!
The Zombie Run is proud to announce that you raised $12,000 for TART trails this year. Over the last 8 years you, the runners, walkers, sponsors and volunteers have raised over $125,000!

Thank You!

Save the date
Zombie Run 2017
October 28th ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes:
    25+
  • Shares: 4
  • Comments: 2

Sam Clouse, Christine LeValley Hill and 23 others like this

Comment on Facebook

<>

Visit Traverse City Zombie Run On Facebook >>>

<>

News Up North - News, Specials and Events - Northern Michigan - Upper Peninsula, Michigan - produced by North Guide Internet.