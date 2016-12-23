The Homestead – Winter Concert & Dance with Jazz North – February 4, 2017

An extension of our popular summer concert series, The Homestead is hosting a concert at Mountain Flowers Saturday, February 4 from 7pm to 10pm. The music and energy will be so inspiring you’ll have a hard time sitting still.

Jazz North is a “little” big band combining the best acoustic and electric jamz for all genres.

The horn section gels with the rhythm section to perform everything from funk to swing to rhythm and blues. You’ll also hear some Latin, bebop, and rock.

This seven piece band also throws in plenty of fresh original arrangements for a mix that’s delightful for listening and dancing!

The experienced core musicians have played together for many years, creating a tight musical camaraderie that demonstrates their love for music and inspiring anyone with a toe to tap.

Advance tickets are $15 each or $20 at the door. Cash bar available. Call 231.334.5100 for advance tickets.

