World Youth Symphony Orchestra, Carlos Izcaray, conductor; Alon Goldstein, piano; Sarah Cahill, piano – Interlochen Arts Festival – July 30, 2017



Music Director for both the Alabama Symphony Orchestra and the American Youth Symphony, Carlos Izcaray leads Interlochen’s World Youth Symphony Orchestra and special guest pianists Alon Goldstein and Sarah Cahill through repertoire that includes Adams’ “Chairman Dances: Foxtrot for Orchestra,” Takemitsu’s “Quotation of Dream: Say Sea, Take Me!” and Debussy’s “La Mer.”

Praised by the international press, Music Director of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra and, as of the 2016/17 season, Music Director of the American Youth Symphony Carlos Izcaray has won top prizes at the 2007 Aspen Music Festival and 2008 Toscanini International Conducting Competition. Since then he has appeared with numerous ensembles across five continents and is now firmly established as one of the leading conductors of his generation. Throughout his career, Izcaray has shown special interest and prowess in tackling some of the most complex scores in the symphonic repertoire, while also championing the historically informed approach to works from past eras.

July 30, 2017 – 8:00pm

Ticket price(s):All Seats $29

Kresge Auditorium

<>

Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>

<>

Interlochen Arts Festival Events via Facebook

<>

Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>

<>