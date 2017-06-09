World Youth Symphony Orchestra, Carlos Kalmar, conductor; Simone Porter, violin – Interlochen Arts Festival – July 16, 2017



Conductor Carlos Kalmar directs the World Youth Symphony Orchestra through a repertoire including such masterpieces as “Capriccio Italien” by Tchaikovsky, Prangcharoen’s “Phenomenon” and Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 3 in G Major, K. 216.

Carlos Kalmar is in his thirteenth season as music director of the Oregon Symphony. He is also chief conductor and artistic director of the Spanish Radio/Television Orchestra and Choir in Madrid, and artistic director and principal conductor of the Grant Park Music Festival in Chicago.

In May, 2011 he made his New York debut at Carnegie Hall with the Oregon Symphony as part of the inaugural Spring for Music festival, and was hailed by critics in the New York Times, New Yorker magazine and Musical America. A regular guest conductor with major orchestras in America, Europe and Asia, Kalmar recently made his subscription series debuts with three of America’s most prestigious orchestras: those of Boston, Chicago and San Francisco. Past engagements have seen him on the podium with the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Minnesota Orchestra and the New World Symphony, as well as the orchestras of Baltimore, Cincinnati, Dallas, Houston, Milwaukee, Nashville, Seattle and St. Louis.

Violinist Simone Porter has been recognized as an emerging artist of impassioned energy, musical integrity, and vibrant sound. After performing last season with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the LA Times declared Ms. Porter “on the cusp of a major career.” Her performances have been described as “bold” (Seattle Times) and “virtuosic” (London Times), and at 19 years of age, Ms. Porter has already appeared with the New York Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra, Houston Symphony and Los Angeles Philharmonic.

July 16, 2017 – 8:00pm

Ticket price(s):All Seats $29

Kresge Auditorium

