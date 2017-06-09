World Youth Symphony Orchestra, Carlos Kalmar, conductor; Simone Porter, violin – Interlochen Arts Festival – July 16, 2017

Conductor Carlos Kalmar directs the World Youth Symphony Orchestra through a repertoire including such masterpieces as “Capriccio Italien” by Tchaikovsky, Prangcharoen’s “Phenomenon” and Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 3 in G Major, K. 216.
Carlos Kalmar is in his thirteenth season as music director of the Oregon Symphony. He is also chief conductor and artistic director of the Spanish Radio/Television Orchestra and Choir in Madrid, and artistic director and principal conductor of the Grant Park Music Festival in Chicago.
In May, 2011 he made his New York debut at Carnegie Hall with the Oregon Symphony as part of the inaugural Spring for Music festival, and was hailed by critics in the New York Times, New Yorker magazine and Musical America. A regular guest conductor with major orchestras in America, Europe and Asia, Kalmar recently made his subscription series debuts with three of America’s most prestigious orchestras: those of Boston, Chicago and San Francisco. Past engagements have seen him on the podium with the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Minnesota Orchestra and the New World Symphony, as well as the orchestras of Baltimore, Cincinnati, Dallas, Houston, Milwaukee, Nashville, Seattle and St. Louis.
Violinist Simone Porter has been recognized as an emerging artist of impassioned energy, musical integrity, and vibrant sound. After performing last season with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the LA Times declared Ms. Porter “on the cusp of a major career.” Her performances have been described as “bold” (Seattle Times) and “virtuosic” (London Times), and at 19 years of age, Ms. Porter has already appeared with the New York Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra, Houston Symphony and Los Angeles Philharmonic.
July 16, 2017 – 8:00pm
Ticket price(s):All Seats $29
Kresge Auditorium
<>
Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>
<>
Interlochen Arts Festival Events via Facebook
Marc Broussard
Jun 27, 8:00pm - Jun 27, 11:00pm
Corson Auditorium
4000 Highway M-137, Interlochen, MI
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
The son of Boogie Kings guitarist Ted Broussard, singer-songwriter Marc Brussard brings his Louisiana-born brand of R&B, blues and country to Interlochen.
18 interested · 8 going
Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs
Jun 28, 8:00pm - Jun 28, 11:00pm
Kresge Auditorium
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
Two immediately-identifiable voices combine for an evening of classic hits as five-time Grammy winner MIchael McDonald teams with Boz Scaggs in a showcase of songs that span the past 40 years.
15 interested · 9 going
Paul Shaffer & The World's Most Dangerous Band
Jun 29, 8:00pm - Jun 29, 11:00pm
Kresge Auditorium
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
From Saturday Night Live to The Late Show with David Lettrman, musical powerhouse Paul Shaffer brings the World's Most Dangerous Band and a special guest vocalist Valerie Simpson for amazing music destined to "blow the roof off the joint."
9 interested · 2 going
OK GO
Jun 30, 8:00pm - Jun 30, 11:00pm
Kresge Auditorium
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
As a band, the creative quartet OK Go uses music and visual artistry to push creative boundaries. With catchy pop songs and astoundingly imaginitive videos, OK Go has won a GRAMMY Award, three MTV Video Music Awards, a CLIO, three UK Music Video Awards, two WEBBY Awards, a total of 10 Cannes Lions, and a Smithsonian American Ingenuity Award in the Visual Arts.
70 interested · 24 going
World Youth Symphony Orchestra with Karina Canellakis
Jul 2, 8:00pm - Jul 2, 11:00pm
Kresge Auditorium
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
Internationally praised for both her technical and lyrical command of music, Karina Canellakis, winner of the 2016 Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award, conducts the 2017 debut performance of the World Youth Symphony Orchestra. Already known to many in the classical music world for her virtuoso violin playing, Ms. Canellakis played regularly in the Chicago Symphony for over three years, and she appeared on several occasions as guest concertmaster of the Bergen Philharmonic in Norway. Repertoire for this evening's performance will include Adams' "Short Ride in a Fast Machine," Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 4 in A major, Op. 90 "Italian" and "La Valse" by Ravel.
Can't make it to campus for the concert? This program will be broadcast live on Interlochen Public Radio.... See MoreSee Less
17 interested · 2 going
<>
Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>
<>