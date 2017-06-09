World Youth Symphony Orchestra, Cristian Măcelaru, conductor – Interlochen Arts Festival – July 23, 2017



One of the fastest rising stars of the conducting world, Music Director and Conductor of the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music Cristian Măcelaru leads the World Youth Symphony Orchestra through a repertoire that includes “Carnival Overture” by Dvorak and Brahms’ Symphony No. 2.

Newly appointed Music Director and Conductor of the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music, Cristian Măcelaru has established himself as one of the fast-rising stars of the conducting world. With every concert he displays an exciting and highly regarded presence, thoughtful interpretations and energetic conviction on the podium. Măcelaru came to public attention in February 2012 when he conducted the Chicago Symphony Orchestra as a replacement for Pierre Boulez in performances met with critical acclaim. Conductor-in-Residence of the Philadelphia Orchestra, he made his Philadelphia Orchestra subscription debut in April 2013 and continues to conduct them annually on subscription programs and other special concerts. In September 2016, he was announced Music Director of Cabrillo Festival, America’s longest running festival dedicated to new music for orchestra, to succeed Marin Alsop with immediate effect. Măcelaru leads his inaugural season as Cabrillo Festival Music Director in August 2017.

July 23, 2017 – 8:00pm

Ticket price(s):$21 Adult, $18 Senior, $11 Youth

Kresge Auditorium

