World Youth Symphony Orchestra, JoAnn Falletta, conductor – Interlochen Arts Festival – July 9, 2017



Acclaimed by the New York Times as “one of the finest conductors of her generation,” Music Director of the Buffalo Philharmonic, JoAnn Falletta leads the World Youth Symphony Orchestra through a repertoire that includes “Tsingtao Overture” by Long and Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade.

Conductor, communicator, recording artist, audience builder, champion of American composers and distinguished musical citizen, JoAnn Falletta serves as Music Director of the Buffalo Philharmonic and the Virginia Symphony and Principal Guest Conductor of the Brevard Music Center. Her conducting has been acclaimed by The Washington Post as having “Toscanini’s tight control over ensemble, Walter’s affectionate balancing of inner voices, Stokowski’s gutsy showmanship, and a controlled frenzy worthy of Bernstein.”

Internationally celebrated as a vibrant ambassador for music and an inspiring artistic leader, Ms. Falletta is invited to guest conduct many of the world’s finest orchestras. She has guest conducted over a hundred orchestras in North America, and many of the most prominent orchestras in Europe, Asia, South America and Africa. Her North America guest conducting appearances have included the orchestras of Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Seattle, San Diego, and the National Symphony as well as Montreal and Toronto. International appearances include the London Symphony, Liverpool and Manchester-BBC Philharmonics, Scottish BBC Orchestra, Czech and Rotterdam Philharmonics, Orchestra National de Lyon, Mannheim Orchestra and the Lisbon Metropolitan Orchestra. She has also served as Principal Conductor of the Ulster Orchestra. Asian engagements include appearances with the Korean Broadcast Symphony, Seoul Philharmonic, China National Symphony and the Shanghai Symphony. Ms. Falletta’s summer activities have taken her to numerous music festivals including Aspen, Tanglewood, the Hollywood Bowl, Wolf Trap, Mann Center, Meadow Brook, OK Mozart Festival and the Grand Teton Festival.

July 9, 2017 – 8:00pm

Ticket price(s):$21 Adult, $18 Senior, $11 Youth

Kresge Auditorium

