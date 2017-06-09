World Youth Symphony Orchestra, Karina Canellakis, conductor – Interlochen Arts Festival – July 2, 2017



Internationally praised for both her technical and lyrical command of music, Karina Canellakis, winner of the 2016 Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award, conducts the 2017 debut performance of the World Youth Symphony Orchestra. Already known to many in the classical music world for her virtuoso violin playing, Ms. Canellakis played regularly in the Chicago Symphony for over three years, and she appeared on several occasions as guest concertmaster of the Bergen Philharmonic in Norway. Repertoire for this evening’s performance will include Adams’ “Short Ride in a Fast Machine,” Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4 in A major, Op. 90 “Italian” and “La Valse” by Ravel.

Karina Canellakis has received glowing critical endorsements of her performances since first making headlines in 2014 filling in at the last-minute for Jaap van Zweden with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in Shostakovich’s 8th symphony. She made her European conducting debut with the Chamber Orchestra of Europe at the Styriarte Festival in Graz, Austria, replacing the late Nikolaus Harnoncourt, and has been re-invited to Graz to conduct his orchestra, Concentus Musicus Wien, in four symphonies of a Beethoven Cycle. She served for two seasons as Assistant Conductor of the Dallas Symphony, during which time she conducted over 60 performances with the orchestra, and concluded her tenure at the end of the 2015/16 season.

Highlights of the 2016/17 season include her European debuts with the Swedish Radio Orchestra, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Orchestre National de Lyon, Trondheim, Kristiansand and Mälmo symphony orchestras, as well as North American debuts including the Toronto, Vancouver, and Milwaukee symphony orchestras. In addition, she has been re-invited to conduct subscription programs with the Hong Kong Philharmonic, Dallas Symphony and North Carolina Symphony.

July 2, 2017 – 8:00pm

Ticket price(s):$21 Adult, $18 Senior, $11 Youth

Kresge Auditorium

