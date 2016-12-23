Cross Country Ski Headquarters – Free Cross Country Ski Lesson – December 10, 2016

Learn how to cross country ski at our Saturday free ski lesson!

This beginner lesson teaches the basics of cross country skiing, including classic diagonal stride and/or skate skiing, hill climbing and descending, and turning.

We even teach you how to get up after you fall down! Adults and children are welcome.

If you need to rent skis for a nominal charge, please sign in at the rental desk no later than 3:45pm.

This class is free and lasts approximately 1 hour.

Free Cross Country Ski Lesson

December 10th – Saturday 4:00pm

