Cross Country Ski Headquarters – Full Moon Night Skiing! – December 16, 2016

Experience the magic of winter in a whole new light!

Every full moon during the ski season, we light the Trapper’s Cabin trail with torches, creating a truly unique and memorable nighttime experience.

We will also have a bonfire and serve hot chocolate at Trapper’s Cabin from 6-8:00PM.

Skiers who need to rent skis must do so before 7PM.

Join us for an evening you’ll never forget! (Snow permitting.)

December 16th, 2016 – Friday 6:00pm – 8:00pm

