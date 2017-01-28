Cross Country Ski Headquarters – Michigan Cup Relays – March 12, 2017

Join us for one of the most exciting and entertaining ski races in Michigan!

This capstone race for the Michigan Cup Race Series features a relay race with 3 skiers per team: 2 legs freestyle, one leg classic; approximately 8km per leg for freestyle and classic. You do not have to be a Michigan Cup racer to participate!

If you do not have a team but would still like to ski, we will try to find a team for you. Registration starts at 9:30am, and the race starts at 11:00am.

The entry Fee is $20 per racer. All entrees score Team Points.

New this year, the super fun post-relay-race party just got even more fun! After the Relays, stick around for the awards ceremony on the sun deck, featuring $1 beers from Paddle Hard Brewing!

Feast on house-pulled BBQ pork sandwiches, black bean veggie burgers, vanishing scalloped potatoes, and of course our famous home-baked cookies. This post-race meal is included in the race registration fee.

Each racer will also receive an official 2017 Michigan Cup Relays Pint Glass!

March 12th, 2017 – Sunday 9:30am

Michigan Cup Relays at Cross Country Ski Headquarters

Visit Cross Country Ski Headquarters Website >>>

