Cross Country Ski Headquarters – Michigan Cup Relays – March 12, 2017
Join us for one of the most exciting and entertaining ski races in Michigan!
This capstone race for the Michigan Cup Race Series features a relay race with 3 skiers per team: 2 legs freestyle, one leg classic; approximately 8km per leg for freestyle and classic. You do not have to be a Michigan Cup racer to participate!
If you do not have a team but would still like to ski, we will try to find a team for you. Registration starts at 9:30am, and the race starts at 11:00am.
The entry Fee is $20 per racer. All entrees score Team Points.
New this year, the super fun post-relay-race party just got even more fun! After the Relays, stick around for the awards ceremony on the sun deck, featuring $1 beers from Paddle Hard Brewing!
Feast on house-pulled BBQ pork sandwiches, black bean veggie burgers, vanishing scalloped potatoes, and of course our famous home-baked cookies. This post-race meal is included in the race registration fee.
Each racer will also receive an official 2017 Michigan Cup Relays Pint Glass!
March 12th, 2017 – Sunday 9:30am
Michigan Cup Relays at Cross Country Ski Headquarters
Visit Cross Country Ski Headquarters Website >>>
