News Up North

Cross Country Ski Headquarters – Season Opening Sale – October 29 – 30, 2016

We’re open for the season and it’s time to PARTY! Winter clothing sales, XC ski and snowshoe sales, kids clothing/outerwear, winter boots, flannels, sweaters, socks, hats and gloves – all of it is on sale all weekend as we kick off the 2016-17 ski season! More details below.

***THIS WEEKEND ONLY: Take an additional 10% off all clearance clothing in the Stone Turtle Day Lodge!***

Plus, press your own cider with our handmade cider press! We’ll bring the apples, you do the pressing (okay we’ll help), and we’ll all drink cider and be merry. Warning: this stuff tastes so good, you will never drink the bottled stuff again.

As of October 29th, we are open daily from 9am-6pm Fri-Sat, 9am-5pm Sun, and 10am-5:30pm Mon-Thurs.

SALE DETAILS:

Feast your eyes on our full 2017 inventory of cross country skis, boots, poles and accessories this weekend, including a huge selection of ski packages from Fischer, Rossignol, Salomon, Atomic, and Alpina, all 15-40% off. We carry everything from recreational skis to high performance race equipment. Let us help you get the perfect cross country ski package at a great price!

If you’re in the market for winter clothing, don’t miss this sale. The North Face, Columbia, Under Armour, Patagonia, Brooks, Salomon, Lucy, Woolrich, Mountain Hardwear, Swix, Rab, Craft, Bjorn Daehlie, Salomon, Smartwool, Sporthill, Kari Traa, Shkoop Skirts and more are on sale for 10-25% off! Last year’s clearance clothing is priced to sell at up to 50% off, so come stock your closet with high-end gear without high-end price tags!

The ski trails are open and free to the public. Try out the new Fischer roller skis, or the all-terrain C.A.T. Skis, a great way to XC ski without snow. Or, try a pair of the ever-popular Nordic Ski Walking Poles and take your trail walking to a new level. Free demos until the snow flies.

<>

Cross Country Ski Headquarters

Tuesday October 25th, 2016 - 11:35 am

Cross Country Ski Headquarters

We love these Swix Nations hats! Get yours at our Season Opening Sale this weekend, Oct 29-30!! #represent #xcskihq ... See MoreSee Less

We love these Swix Nations hats! Get yours at our Season Opening Sale this weekend, Oct 29-30!! #represent #xcskihq
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 23
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 2

Bob Dukesherer, Amanda Figley and 21 others like this

Josh HaasSweet!!! Any cool new Bjorne Daehlie stuff for this season??? I'm in love with that brand now.

5 months ago

Mary RiegleDo they make Czech flag hats?

5 months ago

Comment on Facebook

<>

<>

Visit Cross Country Ski Headquarters Website >>>>

<>

Cross Country Ski Headquartersl On Facebook

Below are the latest postings from the Cross Country Ski Headquarters Page On Facebook.

<>

Cross Country Ski Headquarters

Tuesday March 21st, 2017 - 11:04 am

Cross Country Ski Headquarters

Cross Country Ski Headquarters shared Sierra Club's photo.

Happy International Day of Forests! Strength giving indeed!! ... See MoreSee Less

Happy International Day of Forests!

Happy International Day of Forests! Strength giving indeed!!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes:
    25+
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Tabitha Colie, Kristen English and 23 others like this

Walter AndersenShould be worth having a protest march

16 hours ago

Comment on Facebook

Cross Country Ski Headquarters

Sunday March 19th, 2017 - 4:58 pm

Cross Country Ski Headquarters

Cross Country Ski Headquarters shared British Nordic Ski Team's Funky Fishlegs.

British Nordic Ski Team
Wonderful. Enjoy. ... See MoreSee Less

Footballers had the "Robot" dance, rugby "Swing Low" - Cross country skiing now has the "Funky Fishlegs" - could this be our new anthem? Video/music and all rights (including sexist remarks) all belong to NRK

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 19
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Ed Vienckowski, Allen Ingle and 17 others like this

Thomas HurekJim Bradley are you in the movie? 😉

2 days ago

1 Reply

Comment on Facebook

Cross Country Ski Headquarters

Saturday March 18th, 2017 - 1:09 pm

Cross Country Ski Headquarters

Spring skiing? Hawaiian BBQ? Yes please. #hawaiianpork #grilledpineapple #skiitoff ... See MoreSee Less

Spring skiing? Hawaiian BBQ? Yes please. #hawaiianpork #grilledpineapple #skiitoff
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes:
    25+
  • Shares: 3
  • Comments: 2

Mark Bianchi, Judy Dinneweth and 23 others like this

Paula Rieden HultmanThank you, Erin! It was great!

3 days ago

Jim BradleyErin...that was fantastic!

2 days ago

Comment on Facebook

Cross Country Ski Headquarters

Saturday March 18th, 2017 - 10:49 am

Cross Country Ski Headquarters

Cross Country Ski Headquarters shared their video.

Cross Country Ski Headquarters
Grab your kiddos and join us for the 25th annual Junior Muffin Race tomorrow, March 19th! Kids from age 4 (or younger) to 19 are invited to participate in this fun and entertaining junior race, regardless of ability level. Costumes and muffins are encouraged. We'll celebrate afterwards with a pig roast and awards for racers and non-racers. More information here: www.cross-country-ski.com/coming-sunday-march-19th-24th-annual-junior-muffin-race.html ... See MoreSee Less

Check out the start of the 23rd Annual Muffin Race yesterday! One of the boys wearing shorts gets a nice bit of hang time too...

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes:
    25+
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Jim Bradley, Carole Greg Merwin and 23 others like this

Amy MahaffyBill Mahaffy should we ask the minis if they want to do it?

4 days ago   ·  1

Comment on Facebook

<>

Visit Cross Country Ski Headquarters Website >>>>

<>

News Up North - News, Specials and Events - Northern Michigan - Upper Peninsula, Michigan - produced by North Guide Internet.