Cross Country Ski Headquarters – Amy Powell Ski Clinic & Fast Wax Clinic & Team Dinner – December 10, 2016

Don’t miss out on undoubtedly some of the best technique training available from Amy Powell, former MI Cup Overall Women’s Champion, Vasa 50km champion, Level 3 PSIA certified ski instructor, and all around great skier and coach. Amy is excellent at coaching a wide array of abilities, has a keen eye for form, and a lot of methods and drills to get you skiing faster and more efficiently! She will run a clinic for both classic and skate skiing at XC Ski HQ.

The Level 1-2 Skate Clinic will be from 10:00am – 11:00am, and the Level 2-3 Skate Clinic will be from 11:30am – 12:30pm. The Level 1-2 Classic Clinic will be 1:30pm – 2:30pm, and the Level 2-3 Classic Clinic will be from 3:00pm – 4:00pm. The cost per clinic is $20, or two for $35. Space is limited, so sign up soon by calling 800-832-2663 or emailing info@crosscountryski.com.

After the ski clinic is our annual wax clinic at 4:00pm.

This year, Fast Wax founder Dan Meyer will be giving the clinic, which will be highly informative and of interest to both racers and recreational skiers. He will go over waxing technique for skating and classic, and will also highlight some key products from increasingly popular, USA-based wax company. There is no charge for this clinic.

The XC SKI HQ Team dinner follows the wax clinic, beginning at 6pm.

Come join the 2004, ’07, ’08, ‘09, ’10 ’13, ’14, and 2015 Michigan Cup Champions (also the ’10, ’11 and 2013 Brumbaugh Cup Champions) in our annual kick-off potluck dinner. We’ll introduce new team members, review last year’s performance, and strategize on how to bring home the MI and Brumbaugh Cups in 2016. Other topics will include technique, team training dates, and upcoming race info.

This event always ends up being a lot of fun, so even if you think you might only do one race this season, you are invited to come and enjoy this annual gathering of the most fun-loving skiers in Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Don’t forget, we are very welcoming to new team members! Our team spans a wide range of age and ability, and members are always willing to help out fellow skiers. To find out more, join us on Team Night, or call or email Devan Thielfoldt at 248-740-8825 or dthielfoldt@omnisource.com, or Mariah Frye Colie at info@crosscountryski.com

<>

Visit XC Ski Headquarters Website >>>>

<>