Cross Country Ski Headquarters – Pure Michigan Family Winter Trails Day – January 7, 2017

Entering its 20th year, the Pure Michigan Winter Trails Day offers children and adults who are NEW to snow-shoeing and cross country skiing, the chance to try both activities for FREE. Come join us and discover how fun winter fitness can be, and enjoy the social aspects that accompany these easy-to-learn winter sports.

Check-in is at 10am. Please make sure to pre-register, and remember, this program is aimed at folks who have never X-C skied or snowshoed before. Check-in is followed by free outfitting in snowshoes, boots, skis and poles.

10:30: X-C Ski & Snowshoe clinic. Learn how to get the skis and snowshoes on, how to hold the poles, and how to start cross country skiing and snowshoeing. Also learn the important skills of how to fall down and how to get up!

11:10: Go on a tour to Trappers Cabin for Hot Dogs, bonfire and Hot Cocoa, all on the house. After lunch at the Cabin, skiers and snowshoers will have the choice of exploring more trails, or being guided back to Cross Country Ski Headquarters.

3 PM (or earlier): Skiers return from their tours and return snowshoes, boots, skis & poles. They are invited to relax in front of the Fireplace in the Stone Turtle Day Lodge.

We ran completely out of equipment last year, so we insist upon pre-registering! We have a limited number of skis and snowshoes. If we are fully booked we will reschedule you to a Saturday later into January. Please pre-register by emailing your name, address, age, shoe size, and choice of X-C skiing or snowshoeing to: info@crosscountryski.com or calling 800-832-2663.

January 7, 2017 – Saturday 10AM to 3:30pm

Pure Michigan Family Winter Trails Day

