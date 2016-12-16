6-for-1 Day at BOYNE – December 16, 2016



Don’t let school or work get in the way, it’s 6-for-1 Day at Boyne Mountain! That’s right, we’re doing it again, so pack up the vehicle, grab your friends, and don’t stop until you reach the slopes of Boyne Mountain.

Our annual 6-for-1 Day pays homage to America’s first six person, high-speed chairlift, the Mountain Express at Boyne Mountain. Both Boyne Mountain and Boyne Highlands are offering six tickets for the price of one all day long. Mark your calendar and be sure not to miss this annual event.

The 6-for-1 tickets are valid 9am – 4:30pm on 12/16/16 only.

