Amos Lee with special guest Bailen – Interlochen Arts Festival – July 22, 2017



Over the course of more than a dozen years and six studio albums, singer-songwriter Amos Lee has continued to evolve, develop and challenge himself as a musician. With a distinctive voice that the New York Times has called “honeyed—light amber, mildly sweet, with a touch of grain,” Lee creates a creole blend of musical flavors that evoke blues, folk and soul while still bringing individual significance to every chord.

Born in Philadelphia, singer-songwriter-musician Amos Lee worked as a schoolteacher and bartender before pursuing a career in music. But when his manager submitted a demo recording to Blue Note Records, the result was a recording contract and an association with singer Norah Jones.

Since that time Lee has recorded five albums on Blue Note Records and has toured as an opening act for Norah Jones, Bob Dylan, Elvis Costello, Paul Simon, Merle Haggard, Van Morrison, John Prine, Dave Matthews Band, Adele, the Zac Brown Band, Jack Johnson, The Avett Brothers, and David Gray. His music has appeared on the soundtracks of numerous TV shows and movies, and he has performed on several late night TV shows. In 2011, his album Mission Bell debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

July 22, 2017 – 8:00pm

Ticket price(s):$50 Platinum, $45 Gold, $40 Silver, $33 Bronze

Kresge Auditorium

