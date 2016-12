Snowfest Weekend – Big Snow Resort – February 17 – 19, 2017

Snow Castle Building, Bonfires, and Night Snowshoe Adventure – Saturday night 7pm (Sign up for the snowshoe by 3pm at Blackjack Mountain front desk)

Saturday – Ice Bar located under Blackjack Resort, serving Ice Cold Beer, Ice Luge Shots & Grilled Burgers & Brats!

Saturday – Yeti Races (formally known as the penguin races) – 1pm Children’s Race (18 & under)/ Adult race 2pm!

Sign up by 12pm Blackjack Mountain, front desk

