Boyne Highlands – Blessing of the Skis and Snowboards – December 24, 2016



Reverend Mark Drinkall of the Emanuel Evangelical Church will conduct a blessing of the skis and snowboards.

Starting at 11am, there will be a group prayer, followed by Reverend Mark Drinkall’s service, then the blessing.

After the Blessing of the Skis/Boards is complete, we will be holding a contest for the Oldest Pair of Skis and Snowboard, Youngest Skier or Boarder & the Oldest Skier or Boarder.

7th Annual Blessing of the Skis and Snowboards

Saturday, December 24, 2016

11:00am

Main Lodge, Slopeside Entrance

<>

Visit Boyne Highlands Website >>>>

<>

More News From Boyne Mountain and Boyne Highlands



Additional News From Boyne Mountain and Boyne Highlands >>>>

<>