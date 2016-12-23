Boyne Highlands – Blessing of the Skis and Snowboards – December 24, 2016
Reverend Mark Drinkall of the Emanuel Evangelical Church will conduct a blessing of the skis and snowboards.
Starting at 11am, there will be a group prayer, followed by Reverend Mark Drinkall’s service, then the blessing.
After the Blessing of the Skis/Boards is complete, we will be holding a contest for the Oldest Pair of Skis and Snowboard, Youngest Skier or Boarder & the Oldest Skier or Boarder.
7th Annual Blessing of the Skis and Snowboards
Saturday, December 24, 2016
11:00am
Main Lodge, Slopeside Entrance
