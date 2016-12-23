Boyne Highlands – Christmas Tree Lighting – December 23, 2016



The tradition of lighting the Christmas tree is one we look forward to all season long.

Join us in the Main Lodge circle drive for our annual lighting of the Christmas tree celebration.

The lighting will take place at 5pm with cookies and hot chocolate.

Friday, December 23, 2016

5:00pm

Behind the Main Lodge

<>

Visit Boyne Highlands Website >>>>

<>

More News From Boyne Mountain and Boyne Highlands



Additional News From Boyne Mountain and Boyne Highlands >>>>

<>