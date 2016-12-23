Boyne Highlands – Holiday Rail Jam – December 29, 2016
The Holiday Rail Jam is open to all skiers and snowboarders who want to “lay it on the line” and show us what you got. This is a judged event and top finishers will walk away with some great prizes like Boyne gift cards. The rail jam will be a fast moving competition with music, announcer, and various divisions based on the number of entrants. Spectators are welcome so come on out and get ready for a great show.
Stuff you need to know:
- Registration: noon – 1:30pm near the entrance to the cafeteria at Boyne Highlands
- Entry Fee is $5.00
- Rail Jam will begin at 2pm near the bottom of the Heather Slope
- Divisions are dependent upon who signs up, but rest assured there will be divisions for boys, girls, skiers and snowboarders
- Top finishers will receive BOYNE Gift Cards
- Under Armour will be supplying prizes for top finishers in each division and Plenty-O-Swag!
- All competitors must wear a helmet.
If you have questions or would like more information please contact Dan Turcott at dturcott@boyne.com.
Must be 18 years or older to sign the event waiver or have a parent or guardian present at registration to sign the waiver.
Boyne Highlands – Holiday Rail Jam Photo Gallery
