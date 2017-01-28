Boyne Highlands – Krazy Daze – March 17 – 19, 2017



Every year at Boyne Highlands, we celebrate spring with our something-for-everyone weekend of no-holds-barred festivities – Krazy Daze! Join us for live music, lighthearted activities, and upbeat events tailored to every member of the family. Whether you’re a face-painted kid taking a pass at the Silly Slalom, or a kid at heart warming up for the Ski Over the Pond competition at a tailgate party you’ll find enough fun and laughter to keep you smiling all weekend long.

The following information is from Krazy Daze 2016. Details for this year’s event will be available approximately 30 days before.

Friday:

9am-9pm: Skiing and Snowboarding – Come enjoy our LAST night of skiing under the lights for the 2015/16 season

9pm-1am: Live Entertainment by The Pulse in the Zoo Bar

Saturday:

9am-4:30pm: Skiing and Snowboarding

Adult Events:

9am-1pm: Ski Over The Pond Lottery Registration in the Day Lodge (new lottery entry; see below)

3pm: Ski Over The Pond on Camelot (new lottery entry; see below)

4pm-1am: “Get Krazy Party” featuring Metro Rockway (4-8pm) and The Remedee (9pm-1am) in the Zoo Bar

Kids Events:

8-10:30am: Registration in the Day Lodge (Ski Over the Pond lottery registration until 1pm)

8:30am-4pm: Face painting by Wowie Entertainment in the Cafeteria ($10 full face; $5 cheek)

10am-4pm: Inflatables near the bottom of Camelot

11am: Jump Competition on Camelot

11:30am-1pm: Nastar Race on Leprechaun

1:45pm: Silly Slalom on Camelot

3pm: Ski Over The Pond on Camelot (new lottery entry; see below)

4:30pm: Awards presentation in the Day Lodge

Ski Over the Pond Registration

Due to the popularity of the event and a limit of 30 participants, a new lottery registration system will be used this year. Participants can enter the lottery from 9am-1pm on Saturday, March 19. At 1:30pm on the Zoo Bar stage, a drawing will be held to determine the lottery winners and this year’s participants for the Ski Over the Pond competition. You must be present at the lottery drawing to participate in the Ski Over the Pond; if you are not present when your name is drawn, another name will be drawn.

*Event times and details are subject to change.

Visit Boyne Highlands Website >>>>

Krazy Days Photo Gallery – via Boyne Highlands Page on Facebook (Click on photos for captions & slideshow view)

A day of family fun at its finest on the slopes!

