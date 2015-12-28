Boyne Mountain – Boyne Country Sports Manufacturer Demo Day – December 28, 2016



All the major ski and snowboard manufacturers will converge in one place with all their equipment just for you. So, if you’ve been looking to replace those tired skis or that trashed snowboard, Boyne Mountain Resort is where you want to be. Company representatives from Burton, K2, Rossignol, Nordica, Volkl and more will be on site to not only talk about all their great gear but also to let you try all their latest equipment and it’s all FREE. Do yourself a favor and don’t waste anymore time on your old stuff, find a new ride and peg the fun meter on 10.

The demo area will be set up near the bottom of the Mountain Express at Boyne Mountain and equipment can be demoed from 9am-3pm on Wednesday, December 28.

Must be 18 years old OR have a parent/legal guardian present to sign the release waiver AND have a valid driver’s license OR major credit card to demo equipment.

December 28, 2015

<>