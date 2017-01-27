Boyne Mountain – Carnival Weekend – March 17 – 19, 2017



Every spring at Boyne Mountain, we celebrate the new season with a party that brings together the festivities of St. Patrick’s Day and the zaniness of Mardi Gras – we affectionately call it Carnival Weekend. Many of you affectionately call it “Crazy Daze.” Whatever you want to call it, just know that this weekend brings the silliness out of us all. Whether you are skimming the pond in our annual Slush Cup or getting jiggy with it during the On-hill Party, you are bound to laugh at yourself and your friends. Carnival Weekend isn’t recommended for kids, just for the adults that want to act like kids again!

Carnival Weekend Ski & Stay Package including Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa accommodations, lift ticket, and buffet breakfast are available from $347 per person, per night. Please call 855.688.7024 for reservations.

The following information is from Carnival Weekend 2016. Details for this year’s event will be available approximately 30 days before.

Friday

9am – 9pm: Skiing and Snowboarding

4 – 7pm: Twin Zip Rides, a 780′ zipline

9:30pm – 1:30am: Entertainment in the Snowflake Lounge featuring Nerdvana 90’s Band (free entry, 21+)

Saturday

9am – 4:30pm: Skiing and Snowboarding

9am – 4:30pm: On-hill Party at the Victor Warming House Lift ticket or BOYNE Season Pass and proper skiing/riding equipment is required to access the On-Hill Party.

11:30 am – 5pm: Village Party at Mountain Express, featuring The Breakfast Club 80’s Band (1-4pm), outdoor cookout, Dos Equis specials and more!

11:30 am – 5pm: Food Truck Rally featuring Happy's Tacos, Littleman Bites, Pigs Eatin' Ribs, Pita Cruiser, and more!

2:30pm: Adult Costume Contest, Victor Warming House – prizes include 2015/16 gold, silver, and bronze BOYNE Season Passes

3 – 7pm: Foggy Goggles Pool Party, Clock Tower Lodge Pool featuring DJ Bill da Cat

4 – 7pm: Twin Zip Rides, a 780′ zipline

4:30 – 8:30pm: Apres Ski Party, Snowflake Lounge featuring David Cisco

5 – 9pm: St. Pedro's Day Buffet, Stein Eriksen's

9:30pm – 1:30am: Entertainment in the Snowflake Lounge featuring DJ Bill da Cat (free entry, 21+)

10pm – 1:30am – World of Adventure presents Dos Equis Apres Ski with Too White Crew inside the Civic Center. Wear your best 90's attire for prize giveaways, Dos Equis specials, and more!

Sunday

8 – 11am: Last Man Standing Bloody Mary Bar and Breakfast Buffet, Stein Eriksen's

9am – 4:30pm: Skiing and Snowboarding

3pm – 7pm: Twin Zip Rides, a 780′ zipline

1:30pm: Carnival Weekend Slush Cup

Lift ticket or BOYNE Season Pass and proper skiing/riding equipment is required to access the On-Hill Party.

To-go beer, wine, and spirits are available at the Mountain Express Deli & Provisions located at the base of the Mountain Express Chairlift.

Charlevoix County Transit is expanding bus service Saturday, March 19 for all residents of Charlevoix County. Complimentary bus service is available from 9am on Saturday through 2am on Sunday by calling 231.582.6900. Advanced reservations before 4pm Saturday are appreciated, but not required and day-of call-ins will be taken. Between 4pm and 2am, please call 231.373.2363.

