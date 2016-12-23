Boyne Mountain – 13th Annual Everett Kircher Cup, Slalom Race – January 15, 2017



Named after the founder of Boyne, Everett Kircher, this slalom race will take place on the hill that started it all in Northern Michigan, Hemlock.

Still regarded as the premier race hill in Northern Michigan, Hemlock always provides plenty of challenge for top racers from all over the state and beyond.

There will be divisions for men and women as well as age categories. The winners in the open divisions for men and women will have their names etched on the Kircher Cup.

Everett Kircher Cup SL Video link….courtesy of MichiganSkierTV.com

For more information e-mail Cary Adgate at caryadgate@mac.com.

<>

Visit Boyne Mountain Website >>>>

<>

More News From Boyne Mountain and Boyne Highlands



Additional News From Boyne Mountain and Boyne Highlands >>>>

<>