Boyne Mountain – Summit-to-Stein’s Snowshoe Supper – January 27 – 28, 2017



Get a lift to the top and snowshoe your way to dinner!

Offered every Friday and Saturday evening through March 11. Departs promptly at 6pm from the Adventure Center!

In true Boyne Mountain fashion, we have taken an ordinary dinner and made it, well, more fun! Whether you are dining with family, catching up with couples, or escaping the real world, we think that indulgence is more savory when earned and shared.

The evening will begin at 6pm on our most historic chairlift, Hemlock. Cozy up with a special someone on the double chair and take in the views of the Boyne Valley before reaching the summit. Warm up inside the Eagle’s Nest with some spiced wine and hot cocoa as your Snowshoe Guide helps you gear up with snowshoes. The guided snowshoe hike departs the Eagle’s Nest at 6:30pm. Digest the beauty of twilight like never before while meandering through snow-covered trees and trails on foot. Gathering with the group at the halfway point bonfire, complete with hot toddies and warm cocoa, is sure to leave a lasting impression. Stomp the rest of the way down Cold Springs before arriving at your dinner destination, Stein Eriksen’s. Snowshoers will sit down to a three-course meal paired with live entertainment to complete the this fun dining adventure.

The Menu: Fondue Experience

First Course: Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Shaved Red Onion Champagne Vinaigrette

Second Course: Cheese Fondue- Appenzeller, Emmental, Gruyere, Reisling, Crusty Ciabatta

Third Course: Dark Chocolate Ganache, Pound Cake, Rice Krispie, Cookie Dough

Cost is $55 per person, not including tax and gratuity. Includes chairlift ride, hot beverage at Eagle’s Nest, snowshoe rental, hot beverage at bonfire, and three-course dinner at Stein Eriksen’s.

Reservations are limited, please call Bobbie Jo today at 231.549.6854 to book this fun dining adventure.

Friday, January 27, 2017 to Saturday, January 28, 2017

6:00pm

Stein Eriksen’s

