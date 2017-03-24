Boyne Mountain – Thanksgiving Weekend – November 24 – 27, 2016
We invite you to bring your family’s Thanksgiving celebration to Boyne Mountain. With plenty of activities and entertainment for all ages, we also offer you the option to enjoy a delightful buffet in Everett’s on Thanksgiving Day or to have a complete meal, including all of the holiday favorites, prepared and delivered to your resort accommodations. Consider making Thanksgiving at Boyne Mountain a tradition for your family and friends!
Wednesday
- Childcare and Fritz’s Adventure Camp at Helga Haus Children’s Learning Center; 3 months – 12 years, extended evening hours available, reservation required.
- 9am, noon, and 3pm: Zipline Adventure Tour, reservation required – contact Adventure Center
- 4-9pm: Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark and Arcade open
- 5-8pm: Bonfire and FREE S’mores
- 8pm: FREE Family Movie and Popcorn
Thursday
- Childcare and Fritz’s Adventure Camp at Helga Haus Children’s Learning Center; 3 months – 12 years, extended evening hours available, reservation required.
- 9-10am: The Kiwanis Club of Boyne City’s Turkey Trot 5K race and 1-mile fun run/walk, Downtown Boyne City.
- 9am-4:30pm: Skiing and snowboarding (weather permitting)
- 10am – 9pm: Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark and Arcade open
- noon – 5pm: Thanksgiving Buffet, Everett’s
Friday
- Childcare and Fritz’s Adventure Camp at Helga Haus Children’s Learning Center; 3 months – 12 years, extended evening hours available, reservation required.
- 9am, noon, and 3pm: Zipline Adventure Tour , reservation required – contact Adventure Center
- 9am-4:30pm: Skiing and snowboarding (weather permitting)
- Twin Zip: Reservation not required. Contact the Adventure Center at 231.549.7256 for schedule.
- 10am – 9pm: Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark and Arcade open
- 5-8pm: FREE Sleigh Rides
- 5-8pm: Bonfire and FREE S’mores
- 6pm: Holiday Open Houses & Santa Parade, Downtown Boyne City
- 7:30pm: Storytime with Fritz
- 8pm: FREE Family Movie and Popcorn
Saturday
- Childcare and Fritz’s Adventure Camp at Helga Haus Children’s Learning Center; 3 months – 12 years, extended evening hours available, reservation required.
- Small Business Saturday, shop local and small in Boyne City
- 9am, noon and 3pm: Zipline Adventure Tour , reservation required – contact Adventure Center
- 9am-4:30pm: Skiing and snowboarding (weather permitting)
- Twin Zip : Reservation not required. Contact the Adventure Center at 231.549.7256 for schedule.
- 10am – 9pm: Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark and Arcade open
- 5-8pm: FREE Sleigh Rides
- 5-8pm: Bonfire and FREE S’mores
- 7:30pm: Storytime with Fritz
- 8pm: FREE Family Movie and Popcorn
Sunday
- Childcare and Fritz’s Adventure Camp at Helga Haus Children’s Learning Center; 3 months – 12 years, extended evening hours available, reservation required.
- 9am, noon, and 3pm: Zipline Adventure Tour , reservation required – contact Adventure Center
- 9am-4:30pm: Skiing and snowboarding (weather permitting)
- 10am – 8pm: Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark and Arcade open
See Everett’s page for Thanksgiving Buffet menu.
<>
Visit Boyne Mountain Website >>>>
<>
More News From Boyne Mountain and Boyne Highlands
Additional News From Boyne Mountain and Boyne Highlands >>>>
<>