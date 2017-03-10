Caberfae Peaks – Family Fun-Day Sunday – Sundays in March

The perfect family, winter activity kicks off in January, with the “Learn to Ski & Snowboard Month.” All Sundays in January, February (except Feb 19th) & March are Family Fun-Day Sundays. Caberfae Peaks invites all families to spend some time on the slopes and learn to ski & snowboard together. Package includes lift tickets, ski or snowboard rentals and a beginner group lesson for a family of three from 3 pm to close for only $59. Additional family members are only $15 each. Must have coupon to qualify for discount.

Family Fun-Day Sunday starts at 3 pm

Presentation of a completed coupon at the ticket office is required to obtain the Family Fun-Day rate. See our WEB COUPON for more information.

Beginner group lessons are available at 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm. Please note that once rented, skis may be switched to snowboard for $15, or a snowboard may be switched to skis for $15.

