Saturday, March 18th, is our annual SPRING CARNIVAL. We’ll have music on the slopes, the Snow Bar & Grill will be open, a Rail Jam, Costume Parade and everyone’s favorite: the Big Air Contest! Come out and be a part of the best day of the year and don’t forget your costume.

