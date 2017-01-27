Chateau Chantal – 7-Course Wine Pairing Dinner – Wed. & Sat. Starting in June



A delicious 7-course wine pairing dinner prepared fresh daily by our talented in-house chef Reuban Rosales.

Chef Reuben was trained at Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Institute in Las Vegas. Working with celebrity Chef Louis Osteen and the Viceroy Luxury Hotels in Aspen, Beverly Hills, and Santa Monica, Chef Reuben honed his high end cooking talent. Eventually his love for family and Michigan brought him home to focus on sustainability and locally grown products.

June, July & August: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday Evenings

Sept & October: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday Evenings

6:00pm – Winery Tour

6:30pm Dinner Seating

$79 all inclusive total price – food, wine, tax and tip. Your item will add tax and tip at check-out.

If you have any food allergies or wish to have the gluten free or vegetarian options, please notate in the comment section at the end of this order.

Menu will be posted when available, but will include these courses: Amuse Bouche, Appetizer, Soup, Fish, Wine Sorbetto, Main, Salad, Dessert

Visit Chateau Chantal Website >>>>

