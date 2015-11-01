News Up North

Closing of the Grand – Photos

Every season at Grand Hotel has to come to an end. It is a unique experience as we close the doors for the winter months. Bob Tagatz, the hotel’s historian and concierge will do a presentation explaining the process we go through to close the hotel, as well as fun facts and interesting information from the 2015 season.

Closing of the Grand – Photos From Facebook

 

Grand Hotel

Sunday November 1st, 2015 - 5:00 pm

Grand Hotel

A small part of Bob's closing lecture. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes:
    25+
  • Shares: 6
  • Comments: 2

Beverly Rekeny, Janie Evans and 23 others like this

Debbie BidigareWe had a great 2015 with the Grand Hotel. We visited 5 times in one year! True Love💕

1 years ago   ·  1

Jean T LongYou GO, Bob!

1 years ago   ·  1

Comment on Facebook

<>

 

2015 Close the Grand
2015 Close the Grand
2015 Close the Grand
2015 Close the Grand
2015 Close the Grand
2015 Close the Grand
2015 Close the Grand
2015 Close the Grand
2015 Close the Grand
2015 Close the Grand
2015 Close the Grand
Closing 2010
Closing 2010
Closing 2010
Closing 2010
Closing 2010
Closing 2010
Closing 2010

<>

Visit Closing of the Grand 2015 on Facebook >>>>

<>

Visit Grand Hotel Website >>>>

<>

More Events From Grand Hotel

Additional Events From Grand Hotel >>>>

<>

News Up North - News, Specials and Events - Northern Michigan - Upper Peninsula, Michigan - produced by North Guide Internet.