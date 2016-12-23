Crystal Mountain – 6-for-$60 Friday – December 16, 2016

6-for-$60 Lift Tickets

In celebration of our 60th Anniversary, bring a group of six people and you all ski and ride from open-to-close for only $60!

The larger the group, the better the deal:

• 2 for $30 each

• 3 for $20 each

• 4 for $15 each

• 5 for $12 each

• 6+ for $10 each!

Cannot be combined with any other offers, special discounts or coupons.

Visit Crystal Mountain Website >>>>

