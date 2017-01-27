Crystal Mountain – Celts & Kayaks – March 17 – 18, 2017



Cheers to a fun-filled St. Patrick’s weekend, with plenty of activities for everyone, including our epic Kayak on the Snow Race.

Don’t miss the celebration! Book your stay today.

Book Now » or call (888) 976-5106 for reservations.

Friday, March 17

9am – 4pm

Shamrock Search – Find a numbered shamrock and return it to the Park at Water’s Edge for a prize!

Pot of Gold Challenge – Enter your best guess to win a Pot of Gold. Visit the Park at Water’s Edge for details.

Look for the Leprechaun – The leaping Leprechaun comes just once a year. Find him for good luck and an on hill photo!

4pm – 11pm: Green Beer Party at the Vista Lounge

Saturday, March 18

9:30am – 1:30am: Event Registration

Slope side registration available for the Kayak on the Snow Race and the Slush Cup. Participants must be present to register. See rules for event age requirements. Parent signature required for children 17 and under.

11am: Kayak on the Snow Race

Compete for the best time kayaking on the snow! Equipment provided. The use of personal equipment is prohibited. Participants must be at least 8 years old. Registration required.

Kayak On-Snow Rules »

12pm – 4pm: DJ Dance Party & BBQ

We’ll be playing games and dancing all afternoon long! Held slopeside on the Lodge deck.

1pm: Celtic Dance

Enjoy a unique slopeside show of Dair2Treble Irish & Interpretive Dance Troupe. Directed by Rose Vanderley. Showcasing traditional Irish dancing steps!

2pm: Slush Cup

Ski or ride through a giant pit of icy slush for bragging rights. Day of registration required at slopeside tent. Helmets are required. Rental gear is prohibited. Participants must be 12 years of age.

Visit Crystal Mountain Website >>>>

<>