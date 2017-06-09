Crystal Mountain – Farm-to-Table Dining Series – June 16 – 17, 2017
Our Farm-to-Table dining series brings the fresh flavors of northern Michigan to the Thistle Pub & Grille the third weekend of each month, May through September.
Our chefs work with local farms, making personal visits to many of them, to build a custom three-course menu.
Our Farm-to-Table series is a clear example of Crystal Mountain’s commitment to the sustainability of the local food movement and the role that our restaurants play in it.
When: June 16-17, 2017, 5pm-close
Where: Thistle Pub & Grille
Menu: Coming Soon!
Additional Farm-to-Table Dates
July 21-22
August 18-19
September 15-16
<>
Visit Crystal Mountain Website >>>>
<>
More Events From Crystal MountainAdditional Events From Crystal Mountain >>>>
<>